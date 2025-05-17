Corinthians vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Corinthians return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they play host to Santos at the Neo Química Arena on Sunday. Cleber Xavier’s men have lost their last five competitive away matches and will head into the weekend looking to end this dire run.

Corinthians picked up three huge points in their quest to reach the Copa Sudamericana knockout phase as they secured a 1-0 victory over Racing de Montevideo last Wednesday.

Dorival Júnior’s side, who sit second in Group C of the Sudamericana, now turn their focus to the Serie A, where they fell to a 2-1 loss against Mirassol last weekend.

Corinthians have won three of their eight league matches so far while losing four and claiming one draw to collect 10 points and sit 10th in the table, level on points with Fortaleza and Mirassol.

Meanwhile, Santos continue to struggle for results in the new campaign as they were held to a goalless draw by Caera at the Allianz Parque last Tuesday.

Xavier’s men have now gone five straight games without a win across all competitions, losing three and claiming two draws since a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro on April 17.

Santos have picked up just five points from their eight Serie A matches so far to sit bottom but one in the standings, only above last-placed Sport Recife.

Corinthians vs Santos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 27 wins from the last 75 meetings between the sides, Santos boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Corinthians have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 22 occasions.

Corinthians are unbeaten in five of their last six home games across all competitions, claiming four wins and one draw since the first week of April.

Santos are on a run of five back-to-back competitive away defeats, conceding eight goals and scoring three since the start of March.

Corinthians vs Santos Prediction

Santos have endured a stuttering start to the new campaign and will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. However, Corinthians have proven tough to beat on home turf and we are backing them to secure maximum points here.

Prediction: Corinthians 3-1 Santos

Corinthians vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians to win

Tip 2: First to score - Corinthians (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last seven games against Santos)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in the last nine meetings between the two teams)

