Corinthians vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Corinthians host Sao Paulo at the Neo Quimica Arena in Brazil's Serie A on Thursday, with both sides not having particularly great starts to their seasons.

Corinthians are currently 11th in the league, with a win on Thursday potentially taking them into the top five.

Sylvinho's side have not been in the best of form, winning only one of their last six games across all competitions. The Timao will hope to change their fortunes when they take on a poor Sao Paulo side.

Sao Paulo have been woeful this season and are yet to win a league game. Hernan Crespo's side are currently 17th in the table and are looking like they will be part of a relegation scrap this season.

The Soberano are only two points off the bottom of the table and need a win on Thursday in order to turn their season around.

This game is a great chance for Corinthians to climb up the table with a win against a poor Sao Paulo side.

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo have a slight advantage heading into the game based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Soberano have won two of their last five meetings, with Corinthians only winning one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in May. Luan and Gustavo Mosquito scored for Corinthians to cancel out goals from Miranda and Luciano Neves, as both teams shared the spoils on the night.

Corinthians Form Guide: D-L-D-W-D

Sao Paulo Form Guide: L-D-L-D-D

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Team News

Angelo Araos will be a huge miss for Corinthians

Corinthians

Angelo Araos will be suspended for the game on Thursday. Apart from that, Corinthians have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Fluminense last time out.

Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Leo Natel and Ruan Oliveira are all still unavailable due to injury, while Luan could make his return to the squad.

Injured: Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Leo Natel, Ruan Oliveira

Doubtful: Luan

Suspended: Angelo Araos

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw with Ceara last time out.

William, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Miranda and Walce are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: William, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Miranda, Walce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Victor Cantillo, Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Roni, Mateus Vital; Jo

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Volpi; Reinaldo, Bruno Alves, Diego; Lizeiro; Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Hernanes, Dani Alves; Eder, Vitor Bueno

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Based on form alone, Corinthians should have no trouble getting past Sao Paulo on Thursday.

We predict Corinthians will win the game comfortably.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-0 Sao Paulo

