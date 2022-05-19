×
Create
Notifications

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Corinthians come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Internacional.
Corinthians come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Internacional.
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
Amritangshu Bandyopadhyay
ANALYST
visit
Modified May 19, 2022 11:43 PM IST
Preview

Table-toppers Corinthians host Sao Paulo on Sunday as Brasileiro Serie A heads into its seventh week of action.

Corinthians have been in splendid form this season and have already racked up 13 points from their opening six games. They come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Internacional.

The visitors are also right behind them, just two points adrift at this point in time. Sao Paulo will look to stretch their four-match unbeaten run in the Serie A by putting up a solid performance against the hosts.

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo have a slight advantage heading into the game based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Soberano have won two of their last five meetings, with Corinthians only winning one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in May. Luan and Gustavo Mosquito scored for Corinthians to cancel out goals from Miranda and Luciano Neves, as both teams shared the spoils on the night.

Corinthians Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Sao Paulo Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

1º gol no profissional ✔️ Em um jogo de CONMEBOL Libertadores ✔️ Contra o Boca em La Bombonera ✔️ Com a Fiel em peso ✔️ Que orgulho desse #FilhoDoTerrão 🖤📸 Rodrigo Coca / Ag. Corinthians#DiaDeCorinthians#VaiCorinthians https://t.co/N90wfwMxi8

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Team News

Corinthians

Angelo Araos will be suspended for the game on Sunday. Apart from that, Corinthians have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores midweek.

Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Leo Natel and Ruan Oliveira are all still unavailable due to injury, while Luan could make his return to the squad.

Injured: Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Leo Natel, Ruan Oliveira

Doubtful: Luan

Suspended: Angelo Araos

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo have no new injury worries coming into this game.

William, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Miranda and Walce are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: William, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Miranda, Walce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

SEMPRE G-I-G-A-N-T-E 1⃣2⃣📸 Staff images / CONMEBOL#DiaDeCorinthians#VaiCorinthians https://t.co/0lOkTPuxVa

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Victor Cantillo, Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Roni, Mateus Vital; Jo

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Volpi; Reinaldo, Bruno Alves, Diego; Lizeiro; Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Hernanes, Dani Alves; Eder, Vitor Bueno

$1,100 First Bet Insurance at Caesars

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Prediction

It will be perhaps the most anticipated clash for this round of the Brasilian Serie A fixtures. Both teams have a chance to register a statement win and signal their ambitions early on.

Nevertheless, we expect the league leaders to level their recent head-to-head record against Sao Paulo with a win on Sunday.

Prediction: Corinthians 3-1 Sao Paulo

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Peter P
Article image

Go to article

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी