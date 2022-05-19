Corinthians vs Sao Paulo prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

Table-toppers Corinthians host Sao Paulo on Sunday as Brasileiro Serie A heads into its seventh week of action.

Corinthians have been in splendid form this season and have already racked up 13 points from their opening six games. They come into this game on the back of a 2-2 draw against Internacional.

The visitors are also right behind them, just two points adrift at this point in time. Sao Paulo will look to stretch their four-match unbeaten run in the Serie A by putting up a solid performance against the hosts.

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head

Sao Paulo have a slight advantage heading into the game based on the recent head-to-head record between the two sides. The Soberano have won two of their last five meetings, with Corinthians only winning one.

The two sides played out a 2-2 draw the last time they met back in May. Luan and Gustavo Mosquito scored for Corinthians to cancel out goals from Miranda and Luciano Neves, as both teams shared the spoils on the night.

Corinthians Form Guide: D-W-W-D-L

Sao Paulo Form Guide: W-D-W-D-L

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Team News

Corinthians

Angelo Araos will be suspended for the game on Sunday. Apart from that, Corinthians have no new injury worries following their 1-1 draw against Boca Juniors in Copa Libertadores midweek.

Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Leo Natel and Ruan Oliveira are all still unavailable due to injury, while Luan could make his return to the squad.

Injured: Caique Franca, Gustavo Mantuan, Leo Natel, Ruan Oliveira

Doubtful: Luan

Suspended: Angelo Araos

Sao Paulo

Sao Paulo have no new injury worries coming into this game.

William, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Miranda and Walce are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: William, Gabriel Sara, Luciano, Miranda, Walce

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Predicted XI

Corinthians Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cassio; Fabio Santos, Gil, Joao Victor, Fagner; Victor Cantillo, Gabriel; Gustavo Mosquito, Roni, Mateus Vital; Jo

Sao Paulo Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Volpi; Reinaldo, Bruno Alves, Diego; Lizeiro; Welington, Rodrigo Nestor, Hernanes, Dani Alves; Eder, Vitor Bueno

Corinthians vs Sao Paulo Prediction

It will be perhaps the most anticipated clash for this round of the Brasilian Serie A fixtures. Both teams have a chance to register a statement win and signal their ambitions early on.

Nevertheless, we expect the league leaders to level their recent head-to-head record against Sao Paulo with a win on Sunday.

Prediction: Corinthians 3-1 Sao Paulo

