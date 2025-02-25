Corinthians vs Universidad Central Prediction and Betting Tips | February 26, 2025

Corinthians welcome Universidad Central to Arena Corinthians in the second leg of the Copa Libertadores second round on Wednesday. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Caracas last week.

The hosts are unbeaten in nine games across competitions, with the last three ending in draws. They drew 2-2 with Guarani in the Paulista A1 on Sunday. Angel Romero bagged a brace either side of the break.

Universidad, meanwhile, are unbeaten in three games, winning two. After a 1-1 draw in the first leg, they bounced back with a 1-0 win at Portuguesa in the Venezuelan Primera División, thanks to Juan Camilo Zapata Londono's 86th-minute strike.

Corinthians vs Universidad Central Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week, drawing 1-1,

Corinthians have won one of their last six games in the Libertadores, suffering three defeats, failing to score thrice.

Universidad made their debut in the Libertadores last week and got on the scoresheet, thanks to defender João Pedro's own goal.

Timao are unbeaten in their last 18 competitive home games, winning 14. They have scored at least twice in 17 games.

Universidad have a win and a loss in three away games in 2025. They have scored and conceded three apiece.

Corinthians are unbeaten in seven meetings against Venezuelan teams, winning five.

Timao have won one of their last six home Libertadores games.

Corinthians vs Universidad Central Prediction

Corinthians have drawn four of their last six games and have won nine of their last 10 competitive home outings.

Memphis Depay started from the bench in the draw with Guarani on Sunday but should start. Angel Romero is also in contention to start after his brace in that draw.

Universidad, meanwhile, had a good debut in the Libertadores last week. They registered their first away win of the year last week in the Venezuelan Primera Division, keeping a clean sheet.

Corinthains have an unbeaten record against Venezuelan teams, and considering their current form, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-1 Universidad

Corinthians vs Universidad Central Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Both teams to score - Yes

