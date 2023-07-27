Corinthians vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | July 29, 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Corinthians and Vasco da Gama go head-to-head at the Neo Quimica Arena on Saturday (July 29).

Corinthians have one foot in the Copa do Brasil final following a 2-1 win over Sao Paulo in the semifinal first leg. Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s side have won all but one of their last six games across competitions, with a goalless draw against Bahia on July 22 being the exception.

After a poor start to the season, Corinthians’ upturn in form has seen them rise to 16th in the Serie A standings, two points above the relegation zone.

Vasco, meanwhile, were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss against Athletico Paranaense in their previous outing. Ramon Diaz’s men are on a three-game losing streak and have lost nine of their last ten league games since May.

The visitors are early relegation candidates, as they sit rooted to the bottom of the standings with just nine points from 20 games.

Corinthians vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians have a superior record in the fixture, winning 16 of the last 35 meetings.

Vasco have managed just four wins in that period, while 15 games have ended all square.

Corinthians are unbeaten in 20 games against the Cruzmaltino since May 2009, winning 12.

Vasco are winless in five away games, picking up two points from a possible 15 since a 2-1 win at Atletico Mineiro in April.

Luxemburgo’s men are on a run of three home wins and are unbeaten in nine of their last ten home games, winning six since May.

Corinthians vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

While Vasco will look to stop the rot, they face a rampant Corinthians side, whom they have failed to beat in 20 attempts. Luxemburgo’s side are firing on all cylinders and should extend their dominance in the fixture.

Prediction: Corinthians 2-0 Vasco

Corinthians vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Corinthians

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in four of their last five clashes.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in all but one of their last eight meetings.)