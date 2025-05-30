Corinthians vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Corinthians and Vitoria battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A round 11 clash on Sunday at Neo Quimica Arena.
The hosts will look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Huracan in the Copa Sudamericana in midweek. Franco Watson broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half as Huracan eliminated Corinthians in the group stage.
The Sao Paulo outfit now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last league game saw them draw goalless at Atletico MG.
Vitoria, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Universidad Catolica who also ended the game with 10 men. Rooney Troya's 16th-minute dismissal handed the initiative to the Brazlian side, but they didn't take advantage, with Baralhas' late own goal settling the contest.
Thiago Carpini's side's last league game was a 1-0 home defeat to Santos. The loss left them in 17th spot in the standings, with nine points from 10 games, while Corinthians are eighth with 14 points.
Corinthians vs Vitoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Corinthians have 20 wins from their last 32 head-to-head games with Vitoria, losing four.
- Their most recent clash in November 2024 saw Corinthians claim a 2-1 away win.
- Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.
- Vitoria's last nine games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.
- Corinthians' last five competitive games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.
Corinthians vs Vitoria Prediction
Corinthians will be disappointed to have been eliminated from the Sudamericana, having entered the final day with their qualification destiny in their own hands.
Vitoria, meanwhile, also suffered continental heartbreak, having been second in their group heading into the final day. The loss in Ecuador means they have lost their last three games across competitions.
Both sides' styles of play mean it could be a cagey affair, but expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.
Prediction: Corinthians 1-0 Vitoria
Corinthians vs Vitoria Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Corinthians to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals