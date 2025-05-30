Corinthians vs Vitoria Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1, 2025 

Corinthians and Vitoria battle for three points in a Brasileiro Serie A round 11 clash on Sunday at Neo Quimica Arena.

The hosts will look to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat at Huracan in the Copa Sudamericana in midweek. Franco Watson broke the deadlock two minutes into the second half as Huracan eliminated Corinthians in the group stage.

The Sao Paulo outfit now shift their focus to the domestic scene, where their last league game saw them draw goalless at Atletico MG.

Vitoria, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at Universidad Catolica who also ended the game with 10 men. Rooney Troya's 16th-minute dismissal handed the initiative to the Brazlian side, but they didn't take advantage, with Baralhas' late own goal settling the contest.

Thiago Carpini's side's last league game was a 1-0 home defeat to Santos. The loss left them in 17th spot in the standings, with nine points from 10 games, while Corinthians are eighth with 14 points.

Corinthians vs Vitoria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Corinthians have 20 wins from their last 32 head-to-head games with Vitoria, losing four.

Their most recent clash in November 2024 saw Corinthians claim a 2-1 away win.

Four of their last five head-to-head games have had goals at both ends and also produced at least three goals.

Vitoria's last nine games across competitions to produce a winner have been decided by one-goal margins.

Corinthians' last five competitive games have produced less than three goals and also saw at least one side fail to score.

Corinthians vs Vitoria Prediction

Corinthians will be disappointed to have been eliminated from the Sudamericana, having entered the final day with their qualification destiny in their own hands.

Vitoria, meanwhile, also suffered continental heartbreak, having been second in their group heading into the final day. The loss in Ecuador means they have lost their last three games across competitions.

Both sides' styles of play mean it could be a cagey affair, but expect the hosts to claim a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Corinthians 1-0 Vitoria

Corinthians vs Vitoria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Corinthians to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More