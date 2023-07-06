Coritiba vs America Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

In a bottom-of-the-table clash, last-placed Coritiba will entertain 19th-placed America Mineiro in the Brazilian Serie A at the Estadio Couto Pereira on Saturday.

The hosts picked up their first win of the campaign on Monday as first-half goals from Alef Manga and Benjamín Kuscevic ensured a 2-1 away win over Goais. Dodô halved the deficit in the 69th minute for Goias but they were unable to score the equalizing goal.

The visitors are winless in their last four league outings and played a 2-2 draw against rivals Atletico Mineiro last time around. Gonzalo Mastriani's second-half brace helped them avoid a third-straight defeat.

They returned to winning ways in the Copa do Brasil, recording a 1-0 home win over Corinthians in the first leg of the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Coritiba vs America Mineiro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 13 times in all competitions since 1998. The hosts have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with seven wins. The visitors have two wins to their name and four games have ended in draws.

Both teams recorded home wins in their Serie A meetings last season.

Coritiba are unbeaten at home against the visitors, recording five wins in seven games.

The visitors have conceded at least two goals in 11 of the 13 league outings this season. They have conceded at least two goals in all six of their away games.

Coritiba have failed to score in three of their six home games in the league this season.

The hosts have the joint-worst attacking record in Serie A this season, scoring 11 goals in 13 games. The visitors, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record, conceding 29 goals in that period.

Coritiba vs America Mineiro Prediction

Wins have been hard to get for the two teams in the league thus far, as the hosts have just one win to their name and the visitors have just two victories this season. Coxa are winless at home, suffering three defeats in six games while Coelho are winless in their travels, suffering four defeats in six away games.

The hosts recorded their first win of the season earlier this week and will look to build on that to produce a strong display. They are unbeaten at home against the visitors, which bodes well for them.

The visitors will play their second game in three days on Saturday, They are winless in their travels this season, and, considering their poor record against the hosts, a win seems unlikely.

Nonetheless, considering the poor form of both teams, they are likely to play out a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Coritiba 1-1 America Mineiro

Coritiba vs America Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Alef Manga to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes