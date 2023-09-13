Coritiba vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 14, 2023

Seeking to snap their five-match losing streak, Coritiba host Bahia at the Couto Pereira Stadium in round 23 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Thursday (September 14).

Coritiba were left empty handed once again, as they fell to a 3-1 defeat to Fortaleza in their last outing before the international break. The Verdão have now lost five straight games since a 2-0 win over Fluminense on July 24.

With 14 points from 22 games, Coritiba are rooted to the bottom of the stndings, eight points away from safety.

Meanwhile, Bahia continue to struggle, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vasco da Gama at the Arena Fonte Nova last time out. The Tricolor Bahiaco have won only one of their last four league games, losing twice, since August.

With 22 points from as many games, Bahia are languishing in 16th place in the points table, just one point above the danger zone.

Coritiba vs Bahia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 21 meetings, Coritiba boasts a superior record in the fixture.

Bahia have picked up two fewer wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared 13 times..

The Tricolor Bahiaco are on a three-game winning streak against Coritiba and are unbeaten in five meetings since a 3-2 loss in December 2014.

Coritiba have lost their last five games, conceding 14 goals and scoring five since a 3-0 win over Fluminense in July.

Bahia are without a win in 11 away games across competitions, losing seven, since a 1-0 win over Vasco da Gama on July 2.

Coritiba vs Bahia Prediction

Both teams have had it rough this season and find themselves scrambling at the wrong end of the standings. The Tricolor Bahiaco are on a fine run of results against Coritiba, though, and should leave with a point.

Prediction: Coritiba 1-1 Bahia

Coritiba vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in four of Coritiba’s last five games.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in their last five clashes.)