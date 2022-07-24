Coritiba vs Cuiaba Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

Coritiba will host Cuiaba at the Estadio Couto Pereira on Monday in the 20th matchday of the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts are struggling for results at the moment and currently sit dangerously close to the drop zone. They were beaten 3-1 by second-placed Corinthians in their last game, a fair reflection of their performance on a day where they struggled to create any noteworthy chances.

The hosts have picked up just 19 points from 18 games this season and sit 16th in the league table. They can leapfrog their midweek opposition with maximum points on Monday and will be looking to do just that.

Cuiaba were beaten 1-0 by Palmeiras last weekend after a positive start to the month which saw them win back-to-back games. They picked up a hard-fought point against defending champions Atletico Mineiro in their last game and but looked set to fall to consecutive league defeats after falling behind late in the game. However, substitute Gabriel Pirani leveled the scores at 1-1 with the last kick of the game.

The Dourado sit a place and a point above their midweek hosts in the league table. They are just two points above the drop zone and will be looking to widen that gap when they play on Monday.

Coritiba vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just two meetings between Coritiba and Cuiaba. The hosts are undefeated in both outings, winning one and drawing the other.

All five of the Glorioso's league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Dourado have lost six games on the road in the Brasileiro Serie A this season, the second-most in the division.

Cuiaba have scored just 14 league goals this season, with only America Mineiro scoring fewer.

Coritiba have the second-worst defensive record in the league this season, with their goal concession tally of 30 surpassed only by last-placed Juventude with 32.

The Glorioso have scored in all but two of their last 14 games at the Estadio Couto Pereira.

Coritiba vs Cuiaba Prediction

Coritiba are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last 10 games. They have struggled to perform on home turf of late, winning just one of their last five games on home turf and will be desperate for a result here.

The visitors are winless in back-to-back outings. They have lost five of their last six games on the road and may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Coritiba 1-1 Cuiaba

Coritiba vs Cuiaba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Coritiba to concede first: YES (The hosts have conceded the first goal in nine of their last 10 games)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the Dourado's last nine outings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

