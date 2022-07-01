Coritiba vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see Coritiba host Fortaleza at the Estadio Couto Pereira on Sunday night in the 15th game week of the Brazilian top-flight.

Coritiba had mixed results at the start of the campaign but have suffered a dip in form in recent weeks and could soon find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 3-0 by Internacional in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin, as they struggled to cope with their adventurous opponents. The Glorioso sit 16th in the league table with just 15 points from 14 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend.

Fortaleza have been perhaps the most underperforming team in the league this season, struggling to pick up points after a top-four finish last season. They were beaten 3-2 by Atletico Mineiro in their last game, squandering a two-goal lead in the final quarter.

The visitors sit rock-bottom in the Brasileiro Serie A standings with just ten points from 14 games this season. They will be desperate to pick up maximum points as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Coritiba vs Fortaleza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

• There have been 12 meetings between Coritiba and Fortaleza. The hosts have won five of those games, while Fortaleza have won four There have been three draws between the two teams.

• Fortaleza have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

• Thirteen of the Glorioso's 15 league points this season have come on home turf.

• Juan Pablo Vojvoda's side have picked up the second-fewest away points in the league this season with just three points from six games.

• Coritiba have statistically the second-worst defensive record in the league this season with a goal concession tally of 22.

Coritiba vs Fortaleza Prediction

Coritiba are on a four-game losing streak and a six-game winless run that has seen them concede 12 goals and score just four times. They're on a run of consecutive home defeats and will be desperate to end that run this weekend.

Fortaleza have picked up one win and one draw in their last two league games after winning just once in their 12 games before that. They have lost just one of their last four games across competitions and are in much better form than their opponents. Considering the same, the visitors should win this one.

Prediction: Coritiba 0-1 Fortaleza

Coritiba vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Fortaleza.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Both teams have found the back of the net in just one of their last three matchups).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of the hosts' last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5).

