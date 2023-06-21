Coritiba vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2023

Coritiba will be looking to pick up their first win in the Brasileiro Serie A campaign when they welcome Internacional to the Couto Pereira Stadium on Thursday.

The Colorado are currently on a 13-match undefeated run against the home side and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Coritiba were denied their first win of the season as they were held to a goalless draw by 10-man Santos a fortnight ago.

Antonio Carlos Zago’s men have now failed to win their last 12 matches across all competitions, claiming five draws and losing seven, including a 2-0 loss against Sporting Recife in the Copa do Brasil on April 24.

Coritiba remain rooted to the bottom of the Serie A standings, having picked up just four points from their opening 10 matches.

Internacional, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Vasco da Gama 2-1 at the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda.

Prior to that, Mano Menezes’ side their three-match winning streak come to an end on June 4, when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Santos, three days before playing out a 1-1 draw with Nacional in the Copa Libertadores.

Internacional, who are unbeaten in six consecutive games, are currently 10th in the league table, level on 14 points with Red Bull Bragantino, Fortaleza and Cruzeiro.

Coritiba vs Internacional Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Internacional boast a superior record in the history of this fixture, having won 13 of the last 31 meetings between the sides.

Coritiba have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Internacional are unbeaten in their last 13 games against Coritiba, claiming six wins and seven draws since a 1-0 loss in August 2012.

Zago’s side are the only side yet to taste victory in Serie A this season, having picked up four draws and lost six of their 10 matches.

The Colorado are yet to taste victory away from home in the league, losing three and picking up two draws in their five games on the road so far.

Coritiba vs Internacional Prediction

Internacional will be excited as they take on a Coritiba side who have endured a horrid start to the season.

While the hosts will be looking to finally get up and running, Menezes’ men are currently on a fine run of form and we fancy them picking up all three points on Thursday.

Prediction: Coritiba 1-2 Internacional

Coritiba vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional to win

Tip 2: First to score - Internacional (The Colorado have opened the scoring in five of their last six games against Coritiba).

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of the hosts’ last eight matches).

