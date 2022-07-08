Coritiba vs Juventude Prediction and Betting Tips | 10th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see Coritiba host Juventude at the Estadio Couto Pereira on Sunday in the 16th game week of the Brazilian top-flight.

Coritiba had a mixed start to the season but suffered a particularly abysmal run in June, going winless throughout the month. However, they returned to winning ways last time out with a hard-fought 2-1 win over last-placed Fortaleza via an early opener from Leo Gamalho and a dramatic late winner from Jose Hugo.

The Glorioso sit 11th in the league table with 18 points from 15 games. They will be looking to build on their latest result and pick up back-to-back league wins for the first time this season.

Juventude are in very poor form at the moment and currently sit in the drop zone. They were beaten 2-1 by defending champions Atletico Mineiro in their last league game, finding themselves two goals down just after the restart before substitute Moraes netted a long-range consolation strike.

The visitors sit 19th in the league table with just 11 points from 15 games. They will be targeting maximum points on Sunday as they seek to exit the drop zone.

Coritiba vs Juventude Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 12 meetings between Coritiba and Juventude. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The Glorioso are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture after losing four of the five prior.

The visitors have scored at least once in all but one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Coritiba have picked up the second-most home points in the Brasileiro Serie A this season with 16 of their 18 league points coming on home turf.

Coritiba vs Juventude Prediction

Coritiba's latest result ended a four-game losing streak in which they managed just two goals. The victory, however, marked just their second win in their last nine league outings.

Juventude are on a six-game winless run in the league, with five of those games ending in defeat. They have been poor away from home this season, winning just one of their seven league games on the road and could struggle here.

Neither side are in encouraging form ahead of their weekend clash. However, we are backing the Glorioso to win this one due to their solid home record this season.

Prediction: Coritiba 2-1 Juventude

Coritiba vs Juventude Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coritiba

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in their matchups)

Tip 3 - Coritiba to concede first: YES (The hosts have conceded the first goal in six of their last seven matches)

