Coritiba vs RB Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6, 2023

Coritiba entertain RB Bragantino at the Estadio Major Antonio Couto Pereira in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday (August 6).

The two sides have had contrasting fortunes in the league this season. While Coritiba are trying to break away from the drop zone, Bragantino are looking to reach the top three. Coritiba are 18th in the standings, winning only three of their 17 games, losing nine times.

Coxa are not in good shape but will take confidence from their showing against Bragantino in their previous meeting. They met in October, with Coritiba prevailing 2-1 despite being reduced to ten men in the fourth minute. Coritiba will hope to continue their momentum from two straight home wins.

Bragantino, meanwhile, finished 14th last season but are doing better this term. The Braganca Paulista-based side are sixth, level on 28th points with fifth-placed Fluminense. They could move to third depending on results elsewhere.

Massa Bruta are in search of their first win against Coritiba at the Estadio Major Antonio Couto Pereira after four unsuccessful attempts. Their best outcome has been a pair of goalless draws. Although Bragantino are higher in the standings, their away record is unimpressive - one win in five outings.

Coritiba vs RB Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Coritiba have won thrice, drawn once, and lost once in their last five meetings with Bragantino.

The hosts have hosted Bragantino four times, winning twice.

Coritiba have won twice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Bragantino have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Coritiba have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games, while Bragantino have won once, drawn thrice and lost once in the same period.

Form Guide: Coritiba: L-W-D-W-W; Bragantino: D-W-D-L-D

Coritiba vs RB Bragantino Prediction

Coritiba will hope to return to winning ways following their resounding 4-1 loss against Botafogo in their previous game. Brazilian striker Robson says that he's eager to improve his six-goal tally.

Meanwhile, Bragantino boast two players in the league’s goal charts. Eduardo Sasha and Thiago Borbas have scored six and five times respecitvely, while Lucas Evangelista has five assists.

Coritiba, though, are expected to come out on top due to their home advantage.

Prediction: Coritiba 2-1 Bragantino

Coritiba vs RB Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Coritiba

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Coritiba to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Bragantino to score - Yes