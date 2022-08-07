Coritiba vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | August 7, 2022

Santos will look to snap their five-game winless run away from home when they visit the Couto Pereira Stadium to take on Coritiba on Monday.

Coritiba, who are unbeaten in their last three games on home turf, will look to keep their juggernaut rolling and edge closer to the Copa Sudamericana qualification places.

They're sent crashing down to earth on Saturday, falling to a 1-0 loss away to Goias.

That followed a slender 1-0 victory over Cuiaba on July 26, which saw their three-game winless run come to an end. With 22 points from 20 games, Coritiba are 15th in the Brazilian Serie A standings, two points off Botafogo in the final Copa Sudamericana qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Santos failed to arrest their slump in form, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Fluminense last time out.

They are now unbeaten in three straight games, picking up seven points from a possible nine since a 1-0 loss to Avai on July 16. With 27 points from 20 games, Santos are ninth in the league table, six points adrift of Internacional in the final Copa Libertadores qualification spot.

Coritiba vs Santos Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 31 meetings between the two teams, Santos boast a superior record in this fixture.

Coritiba have picked up nine wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Santos are unbeaten in their last five games against Coritiba in the Brazilian Serie A, claiming four wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss in August 2016.

Coritiba head into Monday winless in all but one of their last five games, claiming one draw and losing three.

Santos have failed to taste victory in their last five away games across competitions, picking up three draws and two losses.

Coritiba vs Santos Prediction

Both teams have struggled to get going this season and find themselves in the bottom half of the league standings. Coritiba, who are unbeaten in their last three home games, host a Santos team winless in five away games and could do enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Coritiba 1-1 Santos.

Coritiba vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw.

Tip 2: Game to have more than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been five or more bookings in four of the last five meetings between the two teams).

Tip 3: First to score - Santos (Coritiba have conceded first in eight of their last ten games).

