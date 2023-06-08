Coritiba vs Santos Prediction and Betting Tips | June 10th 2023

Coritiba will host Santos at the Estadio Couto Pereira on Saturday in another round of the 2023 Brasileiro Serie A campaign.

The home side have endured an abysmal start to their league campaign and currently find themselves deep in the drop zone. They were beaten 3-1 by defending champions Palmeiras in their last league game and were already three goals down before Alef Manga came off the bench to score a late consolation strike.

Coritiba sit rock-bottom in the league standings with just three points from nine games and will be desperate to pick up their first league win of the season this Saturday.

Santos have had mixed results this season but have particularly struggled to pick up wins in recent weeks. They played out a 1-1 draw against Internacional in their last Brasileiro Serie A game before losing 2-1 to Newell's Old Boys in the Copa Sudamericana group stages on Wednesday.

The visitors sit 12th in the table with 12 points from nine games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Coritiba vs Santos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Coritiba and Santos. The hosts have won just nine of those games while the visitors have won 19 times. There have been four draws between the two teams.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 12 games across all competitions.

Coritiba have the joint-worst defensive record in the Brazilian top-flight this season with a goal concession tally of 20.

The Peixe have conceded eight league goals this season, the fewest of any team in the bottom half of the table.

All three of Santos' league defeats this season have come away from home.

Coritiba vs Santos Prediction

Coritiba have lost three of their last four games and are without a win in their last 11 games across all competitions. They have failed to win any home league game this season and could struggle here.

Santos have lost four of their last five games after going undefeated in their four games prior. They have struggled on the road of late but could pick up a point this weekend.

Prediction: Coritiba 1-1 Santos

Coritiba vs Santos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last eight matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in the hosts' last seven matches)

