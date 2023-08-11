Cosenza vs Sassuolo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 13th 2023 

Cosenza will host Sassuolo at the Stadio San Vito on Sunday in the first round of the 2023-24 Coppa Italia campaign.

Cosenza has their struggles in the Serie B last season finishing 17th in the table with just 40 points from 38 games, one point above automatic relegation. They faced Brescia in the relegation playoffs picking up a 1-0 in the first leg before being awarded a 3-0 victory in the second after Brescia Ultras' pitch invasion.

The home side faced Bologna at this stage of the cup competition last season, losing 1-0 and will be hoping for a positive start to their cup run this time around.

Sassuolo ensured a largely difficult league campaign last season picking up 45 points from 38 games, their lowest points tally in their last four seasons in the Serie A. They had mixed results in their pre-season campaign, starting things off with a 22-0 demolition of amateur outfit Real Vicenza and rounding up with a 1-1 draw against Wolfsburg.

Like their opponents, the visitors were dumped out in the first round of the Coppa Italia, suffering a shock 3-2 defeat to second-tier Modena and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Cosenza vs Sassuolo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Consenza and Sassuolo.

Sassuolo's most recent matchup against second-tier opposition came earlier in the month when they faced Parma in a friendly clash which they lost 1-0.

Cosenza have kept just two clean sheets in their last nine games across all competitions.

The visitors have scored at least one goal in all but one of their last 11 games.

Only four of the Neroverdi's 12 league wins last season came away from home.

Cosenza vs Sassuolo Prediction

Cosenza are on a five-game unbeaten streak picking up three wins and two draws in that period. They have lost just one of their last 11 games at the Stadio San Vito and will now be looking to test their mettle against top-flight opposition this weekend.

Sassuolo are on a run of back-to-back winless outings after winning three of their four games prior. They have struggled to pick up results on the road of late but should come out on top against significantly weaker opposition this Sunday.

Prediction: Cosenza 1-3 Sassuolo

Cosenza vs Sassuolo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sassuolo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the visitors' last 10 matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in three of the hosts' last four matches)