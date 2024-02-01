Costa Rica vs El Salvador Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd February 2024

Costa Rica will host El Salvador at Estadio Nacional in a friendly match on Saturday.

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Preview

Both teams last met in the CONCACAF Gold Cup last July, playing out a goalless draw, with Costa Rica eventually finishing second in Group C. The two sides have been eliminated from the competition but are prepping for other tournaments. The hosts will use this game to fine-tune for their upcoming clash with Honduras.

Los Ticos will take on Honduras in the 2024 Copa America qualifying play-offs in March for a place in the finals. Costa Rica will be looking to stem their losing streak, which has stretched to three consecutive games. El Salvador’s previous visit to Estadio Nacional ended in a 2-1 loss.

The visitors have been demoted to League B from League A in the 2023-2024 CONCACAF Nations League after finishing bottom of Group A. They were unable to win any of their four games, drawing one and losing three to claim only one point. El Salvador are turning their focus to the CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.

La Selecta have been struggling for form, sustaining a worrisome streak of 18 matches without a win, including nine defeats. Their last victory took place in June 2022 against Grenada, 3-1. The meeting against Costa Rica is El Salvador’s fourth straight friendly match in preparation for their World Cup qualifier against Puerto Rico.

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Costa Rica have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five matches against El Salvador.

Costa Rica have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home matches against El Salvador.

Costa Rica have won once and lost four times in their last five home matches.

El Salvador have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Costa Rica have won once and lost four times in their last five matches while El Salvador have drawn four times and lost once.

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Prediction

Costa Rica’s new head coach Gustavo Alfaro is in search of his first win since assuming office in November 2023. His previous two matches ended in defeats with six goals conceded. He will hope to exploit their home advantage to return the team to winning ways.

El Salvador also appointed a new coach in David Dóniga, who came on board on January 2, 2024. He guided the team to a draw in his first game and will be eying his first success on Saturday.

Costa Rica come into the match as the favorites based on home advantage.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-1 El Salvador

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Costa Rica to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Costa Rica to score first – Yes

Tip 4: El Salvador to score - Yes