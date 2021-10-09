Costa Rica vs El Salvador prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Costa Rica entertain El Salvador in 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying action on Sunday at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

The hosts are winless in the qualifying campaign so far and have three draws and a loss in their four outings so far. In their previous outing they were held to a goalless draw by Honduras.

El Salvador recorded their first win of the campaign in their previous outing as a first-half goal from Enrico Hernandez helped them overcome Panama on Thursday.

Concacaf @Concacaf concacaf.com/eliminatoria-c… @fesfut_sv 🇸🇻 consiguió su primera victoria en las eliminatorias! 👏Venció a @fepafut 🇵🇦 y puso al rojo vivo la pelea rumbo a Qatar 2022. #CWCQ ¡@fesfut_sv 🇸🇻 consiguió su primera victoria en las eliminatorias! 👏Venció a @fepafut 🇵🇦 y puso al rojo vivo la pelea rumbo a Qatar 2022. #CWCQ concacaf.com/eliminatoria-c…

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Head-to-Head

The two teams have squared off 28 times across all competitions, with most of their meetings coming in the World Cup qualifiers and the Gold Cup. Costa Rica have the upper hand in the fixture and have 15 wins to their name.

El Salvador have just five wins to their name with the last one coming in 2009. Eight games between the two sides have ended in draws.

They last squared off in a friendly fixture in August when that game at the Dignity Health Sports Park ended in a goalless draw.

Costa Rica form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-D-D

El Salvador form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-D-D

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Team News

Costa Rica

The home side are also free from any injury or suspension concerns for this game and should be able to field a strong squad here.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

El Salvador

A 22-man squad has been announced for the trip to El Salvador by coach Hugo Pérez. There are no injury or suspension concerns for them.

Injuries: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Predicted XI

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Keylor Navas; Ricardo Blanco, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Jimmy Marin; Bryan Ruiz, Luis Diaz, Randall Leal, Jonathan Moya; Joel Campbell

El Salvador Predicted XI (4-1-2-1-2): Mario Gonzalez; Alexander Larin, Lizandro Saravia, Eriq Zavaleta, Bryan Tamacas; Narciso Orellana; Alexander Roldan, Darwin Ceren; Marvin Monterrosa; Jairo Henriquez, Joaquin Rivas

Costa Rica vs El Salvador Prediction

Also Read

While El Salvador recorded their first win of the campaign, the search for a victory continues for the hosts. Costa Rica and El Salvador have both scored just one goal in the qualifying campaign so far and this game is also expected to be a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-1 El Salvador

Edited by Peter P