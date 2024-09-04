Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Prediction and Betting Tips | September 5th 2024

Costa Rica and Guadeloupe will battle for three points in a CONCACAF Nations League clash on Thursday. The hosts have not been in action since claiming a 2-1 victory over Paraguay in the 2024 Copa America in July 2024.

Francisco Calvo and Josimar Alcocer scored to put them two goals ahead by the seventh minute while Ramon Sosa pulled one back for Los Ticos 10 minutes into the second half. However, the victory was not enough to see the Costa Ricans advance from the group as they could only finish third with four points.

Guadeloupe, meanwhile, have not been in action since claiming a 5-0 home win over Saint Kitts and Nevis in the Nations League in November 2023. Matthias Phaeton, Killian Bevis and Jerome Roussillon scored a goal each while Tairyk Arconte scored a brace in the rout. The victory saw Les Gwada Boys gain promotion to League A with 15 points from six games.

Trending

Jocelyn Angloma's side have been drawn alongside Guatemala, Suriname, Guyana, Costa Rica and Martinique in Group A of League A.

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Costa Rica have won all three prior head-to-head games, scoring nine goals and conceding two.

Their most recent clash came in July 2021 when Costa Rica claimed a 3-1 win in the Gold Cup.

Five of Costa Rica's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Seven of Guadeloupe's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

Costa Rica form guide: W-L-D-W-W Guadeloupe form guide: W-W-W-L-W

Guadeloupe form guide: Costa Rica climbed three places to the 49th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings.

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Prediction

Costa Rica are the favorites to top this group and will be eager to kick-start their Nations League campaign on a winning note. They have a 100% winning record in this fixture and will be expected to continue this run with their fans behind them.

Guadeloupe, for their part, are competing in the top flight of the Nations League for the first time in their history.

We are backing the hosts to claim a comfortable victory in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Costa Rica 3-0 Guadeloupe

Costa Rica vs Guadeloupe Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Costa Rica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Costa Rica/Costa Rica

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback