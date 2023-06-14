Costa Rica vs Guatemala Prediction and Betting Tips | June 15, 2023

Costa Rica square off against Guatemala at the Dignity Health Sports Park in a friendly on Thursday (June 15).

This is the first of two friendlies Costa Rica will play in the USA before kicking off their CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign later this month. Guatemala, meanwhile, have played a couple of friendlies already in June.

Costa Rica are playing their first game since the CONCACAF Nations League in March, where they suffered a 1-0 defeat. Guatemala, meanwhile, failed to score in their two friendlies, losing 2-0 to Mexico and 1-0 to Trinidad and Tobago. Both teams will look to get in shape before the Gold Cup group stage.

Costa Rica vs Guatemala Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Central American rivals have met 63 times across competitions since 1921. Costa Rica lead 32-16.

They last met in a friendly in 2019, which Guatemala won 1-0, which was their first win over their southern rivals since 2005.

Costa Rica have five wins in their last eight meetings against Guatemala but have failed to score in two of their last four meetings against their northern rivals.

After losing once n 13 games, Costa Rica have lost thrice in five games across competitions.

Guatemala have just a couple of wins in 12 meetings against Costa Rica, winning eight times.

Costa Rica have won three of their last four friendlies, Guatemala, meanwhile, are winless in three friendlies.

Costa Rica vs Guatemala Prediction

Costa Rica have a solid record against Guatemala but have lost their last two friendlies. They will play their first game since March and might be a bit rusty. They have failed to score in two of their last four meetings against Guatemala.

Guatemala, meanwhile, have struggled in friendly games this month, failing to score. They have been second-best against Costa Rica in recent games, and considering their current form, they could fall short here.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-0 Guatemala.

Costa Rica vs Guatemala Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Yellow cards - Over/Under 2.5 - Under 2.5 yellow cards

