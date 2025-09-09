Costa Rica vs Haiti Prediction and Betting Tips | September 9th 2025

Costa Rica and Haiti will battle for three points in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Wednesday (September 9th). The game will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

The home side kick-started the third round of the CONCACAF section of the qualifiers with a 1-1 draw away to Nicaragua. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men when Jason Coronel was sent off nine minutes into the second half and Alexis Gamboa gave them the lead on the hour mark. Byron Bonilla equalized from the spot with nine minutes left on the clock.

Haiti, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, albeit in a goalless draw at home to Honduras.

The respective stalemates left all four sides in Group C on one point apiece.

Costa Rica vs Haiti Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 17th meeting between the two sides. Costa Rica were victorious eight times, Haiti were victorious two times, while six games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash when they shared the spoils in a 1-1 stalemate in the CONCACAF Nations League in November 2019.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced fewer than three goals.

Haiti are winless in their last five games (three losses).

Five of Costa Rica's last six games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Haiti form guide: D-L-D-L-L Costa Rica form guide: D-D-D-W-W

Costa Rica form guide: Haiti dropped seven places to 90th spot in the last FIFA World Rankings. Costa Rica climbed 14 places to 40th place.

Costa Rica vs Haiti Prediction

Costa Rica were the favorites to top this group and secure their spot at a seventh World Cup. Los Ticos have qualified for each of the last three editions of the Mundial and will be aiming to claim their first win in the group and boost their chances of making it four World Cups in a row.

Haiti have made just one appearance at the World Cup, with their sole appearance coming way back in 1974.

Five of Costa Rica's last seven games have produced three goals or more. We are backing the hosts to claim maximum points with a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-0 Haiti

Costa Rica vs Haiti Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Costa Rica to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

