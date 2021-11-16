Costa Rica vs Honduras prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Costa Rica will welcome Honduras to the Estadio Nacional for a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 away defeat to Canada on Friday. Lille forward Jonathan David scored the winning goal in the 57th minute.

Honduras fell to a 3-2 defeat to Panama on home turf. Alberth Elis and Brayan Moya scored to put the hosts two goals up but a stunning fightback in the last 13 minutes saw Panama overturn the deficit to secure maximum points.

The defeat left Los Catrachos rooted to the bottom of the standings on three points while Costa Rica sit in fifth place on six points.

Costa Rica vs Honduras Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 63 occasions in the past and Costa Rica have a superior record with 23 wins to their name.

Honduras were victorious in 21 matches while 19 games in the past have ended in stalemates.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting, a goalless stalemate in their first leg clash in October.

The home side have won just one of their last five matches while Honduras are on a nine-game winless streak, losing six.

Costa Rica form guide: L-L-W-D-D

Honduras form guide: L-L-L-D-L

Costa Rica vs Honduras Team News

Costa Rica

Team captain Keylor Navas and Bochum defender Cristian Gamboa have been ruled out due to injuries.

Injuries: Keylor Navas, Cristian Gamboa

Suspension: Ricardo Blanco

Honduras

Andy Najar withdrew from the 26-man Honduran squad due to injury.

Injury: Andy Najar

Suspension: None

Costa Rica vs Honduras Predicted XI

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leonel Moreira (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Ronald Matarrita; Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda; Keysher Fuller, Bryan Ruiz, Johan Venegas; Joel Campbell

Honduras Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Lopez (GK); Denil Maldonado, Maynor Figueroa, Kevin Alvarez, Marcelo Pereira; Kervin Arriaga, Deybi Flores; Brayan Moya, Alexander Lopez, Alberth Elis; Romell Quioto

Costa Rica vs Honduras Prediction

The two sides have not been in the best of form, although Honduras have fared much worse in recent months.

Costa Rica still have an outside shot at making the playoffs but, for that to happen, it is imperative that they win this game on Tuesday. Home advantage could also count for Los Ticos and we are backing the hosts to secure a narrow victory in a cagey game.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-0 Honduras

