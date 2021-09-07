Costa Rica vs Jamaica prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Costa Rica and Jamaica will trade tackles in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mexico on home turf. Orbelin Pineda scored the match-winner in first-half injury time to give El Tri all three points on Monday.

Jamaica were on the end of a 3-0 trouncing by Panama on home turf. Andres Andrade, Rolando Blackburn and Cecilio Waterman all got on the scoresheet for Panama on Monday.

That defeat left the Reggae Boyz rooted to the bottom of the standings and they are the only side yet to pick up a point. Costa Rica are one point and one spot better off.

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 30 occasions in the past and Costa Rica have an overwhelmingly better record with 14 wins to their name. Jamaica were victorious on just five occasions while 11 previous meetings ended in stalemates.

Their most recent meeting came in Group C of the 2021 Gold Cup when a second-half Bryan Ruiz penalty helped Costa Rica pick up a 1-0 victory en-route to topping tgrouprup.

The two sides are on a four-game winless run, with the visitors losing all four matches while the hosts have two draws.

Costa Rica form guide: L-D-D-L-W

Jamaica form guide: L-L-L-L-W

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Team News

Costa Rica

Coach Luis Fernando Suarez called up 28 players for the qualifiers against Panama, Mexico and Jamaica. Randall Leal recovered from his injury scare against Panama to start against Mexico and could retain his position in the starting lineup.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Jamaica

Jamaica had 23 players in their final squad for the most recent round of qualifiers. There are no injuries or suspensions for the visitors to worry about.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Predicted XI

Costa Rica Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Keylor Navas; Ricardo Blanco, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; David Guzmán; Jimmy Marin, Celso Borges, Randall Leal, Ariel Lassiter; Manfred Ugalde

Jamaica Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andre Blake; Kemar Lawrence, Alvas Powell, Adrian Mariappa, Damion Lowe; Devon Williams, Blair Turgott, Lamar Walker, Shamar Nicholson; Romario Williams, Javon East

Costa Rica vs Jamaica Prediction

Neither of the two sides have been in the best of form in recent months and are unlikely to go gung-ho in search of all three points.

This lack of confidence could translate into a cagey game of few chances and we are predicting a share of the spoils with a goal at both ends.

Also Read

Prediction: Costa 1-1 Jamaica

Edited by Peter P