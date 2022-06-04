Costa Rica vs Martinique Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th June 2022

Costa Rica and Martinique will square off at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in the CONCACAF Nations League group stage on Sunday.

Costa Rica kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 loss against Panama on Thursday, while this will be the first game in this year's competition for Martinique.

The hosts made it to the semifinals of the inaugural edition. In the third-place playoffs, they lost 5-4 on penalties to Honduras after the game ended 2-2 in regular time.

Martinique, meanwhile, finished second in Group C last time. Having been drawn in Group B in this edition, alongside Panama and Costa Rica, they might finish at the bottom of the table this time.

Costa Rica vs Martinique Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Story continues below ad

The two teams have crossed paths just two times so far, with the two meetings coming in the 1993 and 2002 editions of the CONCACAF Gold Cup. Costa Rica have a 100% record in this fixture.

In the two games, Costa Rica have scored five goals, while Martinique have been able to find the back of the net just once.

Both teams scored four goals in the group stage of the 2019-20 edition of the Nations League. However, Martinique were unable to secure a win, with three games ending in draws, and they suffered a defeat as well.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, made their four goals count and were undefeated in the group stage, playing three draws and securing a win.

Costa Rica had just one shot on target against Panama and will look to improve their attacking output in this match.

Costa Rica vs Martinique Prediction

Costa Rica have a clear advantage when it comes to squad quality over Les Matinino. Some of the big names have been left out of the squad due to injuries and personal reasons, which impacted their performance against Panama.

Story continues below ad

While Martinique were able to enjoy a solid outing in the previous edition of the competition, their record against Costa Rica has been poor in the two games thus far.

Considering the same, Costa Rica should secure a win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-0 Martinique.

Costa Rica vs Martinique Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Costa Rica.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far