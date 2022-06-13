Costa Rica vs New Zealand prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers CONCACAF-OFC Play-off

Costa Rica will square off against New Zealand at the Al Rayyan Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup CONCACAF-OFC play-off fixture on Monday.

Costa Rica finished fourth in the CONCACAF qualifying campaign, level on points with the USA but falling behind on goal difference. Costa Rica made it to the finals in 2018 but failed to secure a single win in the group stage.

The All Whites last qualified for the finals in 2010 but have made it to the inter-continental playoffs in the last two editions of the competition, losing to Peru and Mexico in the 2018 and 2014 editions of the playoffs.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

The two sides have met just once across all competitions thus far. Costa Rica secured a 4-0 win in that fixture thanks to a brace from Alvaro Saborio and goals from Alonso Solis and captain Bryan Ruiz.

Costa Rica form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

New Zealand form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Costa Rica vs New Zealand Team News

Costa Rica

Los Ticos have traveled to Qatar with a 23-man squad, which included Bryan Ruiz, who tested negative for COVID-19, as did Juan Pablo Vargas. Keylor Navas was able to join up with the squad after missing out on the CONCACAF Nations League games.

Injuries: Cristian Gamboa, Alonso Martínez, Ronald Matarrita, José Guillermo Ortiz.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

New Zealand

Sarpreet Singh and Ryan Thomas were left out of the 26-man squad announced by head coach Danny Hay due to injuries. Marco Rojas and Michael Boxall return to the squad after missing out on the March qualifiers.

Injured: Sarpreet Singh, Ryan Thomas.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Costa Rica vs New Zealand Predicted XIs

Costa Rica (4-2-3-1): Keylor Navas (GK); Bryan Oviedo, Keysher Fuller, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martínez; Gerson Torres, Yeltsin Tejeda; Orlando Galo, Brandon Aguilera, Johan Venegas; Joel Campbell.

New Zealand (3-1-4-2): Oliver Sail (GK); Bill Tuiloma, Winston Reid, Tommy Smith; Joe Bell; Kosta Barbarouses, Liberato Cacace, Tim Payne, Matthew Garbett; Alex Greive, Chris Wood.

Costa Rica vs New Zealand Prediction

Costa Rica have a seasoned squad at the moment with veterans from the 2014 edition including Keylor Navas, Bryan Ruiz, and Joel Campbell leading the lineup for the Central American team.

New Zealand have a few players who play for European clubs in their ranks but lack the experience and squad quality to cause serious trouble for Costa Rica. In all likelihood, the game will end in a narrow win for Los Seles.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-1 New Zealand

