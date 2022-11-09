Costa Rica vs Nigeria Prediction and Betting Tips | November 10, 2022 

Costa Rica will host Nigeria at the Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in a friendly on Thursday (November 10) as they gear up for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The hosts will feature in their third straight World Cup this month. They kicked off their qualification campaign sluggishly, picking up just one win in their first seven games. However, they bounced back with six wins in their final seven games before beating New Zealand 1-0 in the playoffs. Costa Rica will look to pick up a win before facing Spain in their World Cup opener later this month.

Nigeria, meanwhile, will miss out on the global showpiece this year after featuring in the previous three editions. They enjoyed a solid run in the group stage of the qualifiers, finishing top of their group before losing to Ghana on away goals in the playoffs.

The Super Eagles have nothing to play for but will look to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways against a top team.

Costa Rica vs Nigeria Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between Costa Rica and Nigeria, with their first matchup being a friendly in 2011, which Los Ticos won 1-0.

The hosts have had five meetings against African opposition, winning two and losing three.

The visitors have had 18 meetings against CONCACAF sides, winning just twice. They have drawn seven times and lost nine.

Costa Rica have scored at least onnce in their last eight games at home.

The Super Eagles have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games on the road.

Los Ticos have not conceded in their last five home games.

Costa Rica vs Nigeria Prediction

The hosts are on a four-game unbeaten run, picking up three wins. They have won their last seven games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Nigeria, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just two of their last nine games across competitions. They have lost four of their last five away games and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-0 Nigeria

Costa Rica vs Nigeria Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Costa Rica

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just two of the hosts' last six games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but two of Los Ticos' last six games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

