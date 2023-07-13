Costa Rica Women vs South Africa Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 15, 2023 

Costa Rica Women will face South Africa Women in a friendly on Saturday (July 15).

The Costa Ricans are coming off a routine 2-0 win over Haiti in a friendly last week. Alexa Herrera broke the deadlock in the 41st minute before Meghane St-Cyr put through her own net with 12 minutes to go.

South Africa, meanwhile, suffered a shock 5-0 defeat against Botswana. Ontlametse Gaonyadiwe was the star of the show with four goals to inspire her nation to victory.

The Banyana Banyana will now turn their focus to this friendly as they continue their preparations for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. South Africa were grouped in Group E alongside Italy, Argentina and Sweden. Costa Rica, meanwhile, are in Group C alongside Spain, Japan and Zambia.

Costa Rica Women vs South Africa Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams.

Costa Rica's win over Haiti snapped their nine-game winless run that saw them lose the last five games.

Four of South Africa's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Four of Costa Rica's last five games have also produced at least three goals.

There have been more goals scored in the first half than the second in four of South Africa's last five games.

South Africa have won just two of their last ten friendlies, losing seven.

Costa Rica Women vs South Africa Women Prediction

Costa Rica claimed a much-needed victory last time out following a five-game losing streak. The North Americans will look to build on the win over Haiti to boost their confidence heading into the World Cup.

South Africa, meanwhile, have been inconsistent since winning a maiden Africa Women's Nations Cup last year. They have particularly struggled in friendly games, having won just one and lost seven of their last nine friendly games.

Both sides will seek to win their final pre-tournament friendly, so a game with plenty of chances could ensue. Although either side could nick a win, the spoils could be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Costa Rica 2-2 South Africa

Costa Rica Women vs South Africa Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Highest scoring half: First half

