Costa Rica Women vs Zambia Women Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31, 2023 

Costa Rica and Zambia conclude their 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup campaign when they square off at the Waikato Stadium on Monday (July 31). Both sides have been eliminated from the tournament, having lost both their games.

Costa Rica kickstarted their campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Spain and followed up with a 2-0 defeat against Japan last week. Hikaru Naomoto and Aoba Fujino scored first-half goals to inspire the Asian side to victory.

Zambia, meanwhile, started their World Cup debut with a harrowing 5-0 loss against Japan. They were at the end of another five-goal defeat against Spain in their second game. Jenifer Hermoso and Alba Mara Ferrer scored braces to guide La Roja to victory.

The twin defeats left Costa Rica and Zambia in third and fourth spot respectively in the standings on zero points, rendering this game a dead rubber.

Costa Rica Women vs Zambia Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Zambia have conceded 28 goals in eight games.

Costa Rica have conceded seven of their last eight World Cup goals between the 20th and 30th minutes.

Costa Rica have won just one of 11 games this year, losing eight.

Zambia's last nine games have produced at least three goals, with their last five producing at least five goals.

Six of Costa Rica's last seven games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Zambia are the lowest-ranked side in the tournament.

Costa Rica Women vs Zambia Women Prediction

Despite having been eliminated from the World Cup, Costa Rica and Zambia have plenty of incentives to go all out for a win. Neither side has ever claimed a win at the World Cup, and this game represents an excellent opportunity to do so.

Zambia have been the worse side of the two, with the two pummellings they received against Japan and Spain in line with their recent defensive susceptibility. Costa Rica, meanwhile, have been slightly better and enter the game as the favourites to claim maximum points.

However, the two sides could cancel each other out in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Costa Rica 1-1 Zambia

Costa Rica Women vs Zambia Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals