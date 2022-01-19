Cote d'Ivoire vs Algeria prediction, preview, team news and more | African Cup of Nations 2021

The group stages of the African Cup of Nations round-up this week and will see two of the continent's big boys, Cote d'Ivoire and Algeria, face off in Group E on Thursday evening.

Cote d'Ivoire began the continental tournament against Equatorial Guinea, beating the Central African nation 1-0 via a first-half strike from Max Gradel. They however squandered the chance to pick up back-to-back wins as they played out a 2-2 draw against Sierra Leone in their second game.

The Indomitable Lions sit at the top of the table with four points but need at least a point on Thursday to guarantee automatic qualification to the last 16 of the tournament.

Algeria are perhaps the most underperforming side of the African Cup of Nations so far. The defending champions played out a goalless draw against Sierra Leone in their opener last week. They were then beaten 1-0 by Equatorial Guinea in the second game, a nation 85 places behind them in the FIFA rankings.

Algeria sit bottom of the group with just one point and are yet to score any goals in the competition. Any result short of a win on Thursday should mark the end of Algeria's pursuit of back-to-back continental titles.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Algeria Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the 25th meeting between the two nations. Cote d'Ivoire have won eight of those games while Algeria have won one more. There have been seven draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations. Algeria won the game on penalties.

Cote d'Ivoire Form Guide (All Competitions): D-W-L-W-W

Algeria Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Cote d'Ivoire vs Algeria Team News

Cote d'Ivoire

Goalkeeper Badra Ali Sangare injured himself in extraordinary circumstances last time out and is set to miss Thursday's game. Eric Bailly also came off injured in the game and may not be available to play against Algeria.

Injured: Badra Ali Sangare

Doubtful: Eric Bailly

Suspended: None

Algeria

Head coach Djamel Belmadi will be without Djamel Benlamri on Thursday after the defender came off injured against Equatorial Guinea.

Injured: Djamel Benlamri

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cote d'Ivoire vs Algeria Predicted XI

Cote d'Ivoire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ira Eliezer Tape; Serge Aurier, Simon Deli, Odilon Kossounou, Wilfried Kanon; Frank Kessie, Jean-Michael Seri, Ibrahim Sangare; Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller

Algeria Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Raïs M'Bolhi; Youcef Atal, Aissa Mandy, Mehdi Tahrat, Ramy Bensebaini; Sofiane Bendebka, Ismail Bennacer; Yacine Brahimi, Sofiane Feghouli, Riyad Mahrez; Baghdad Bounedjah

Cote d'Ivoire vs Algeria Prediction

The Indomitable Lions are well on course to advance to the last 16 of the continental competition and just need a point to guarantee automatic qualification.

Algeria, on the other hand, have faltered in their title defense and are yet to score in the tournament so far. Their AFCON run may come to an end on Thursday.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 1-0 Algeria

Edited by Ashwin