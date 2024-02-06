Cote d'Ivoire vs DR Congo Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th February 2024

Cote d'Ivoire will face off against DR Congo at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in the Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Both teams have met thrice in the Africa Cup of Nations finals, with each prevailing once while the other game ended in a draw. Their last encounter came in October 2019 in a friendly match won by Cote d’Ivoire 3-1. The hosts have been unpredictable since assistant Emerst Fae took over as head coach.

The Elephants will be without two key players who were sent off in their previous match against Mali. It’s unclear how the absence of Bayer Leverkusen center-back Odilon Kossounou and striker Oumar Diakité of Stade de Reims will affect the Ivorians. However, they look determined to go the extra mile.

DR Congo are one of the surprise packages of this edition. They were never billed to make it into the last four. However, they proved to be a force to be reckoned with in the tournament after their victory over Egypt in the round of 16. DR Congo are the only surviving Central African team in the competition.

Les Léopards are expecting a hostile crowd at the Ebimpe Stadium, where they got the better of Guinea 3-1 to reach this stage. Coach Sébastien Desabre says it would be a major hurdle but believes his team have enough maturity to “ignore the crowd and focus on their game.” DR Congo are unbeaten in their last five games.

Cote d'Ivoire vs DR Congo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cote d'Ivoire have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches against DR Congo.

Cote d'Ivoire have scored five goals and conceded seven in their last five matches at the AFCON.

Cote d'Ivoire have won the Africa Cup of Nations twice in 1992 and in 2015. DR Congo have also won the competition two times - in 1968 and 1974.

DR Congo have won thrice, drawn thrice and lost four times in their past ten clashes with Cote d’Ivoire.

Cote d'Ivoire have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches while DR Congo have won twice and drawn thrice.

Form Guide: Cote d'Ivoire – W-W-L-L-W, DR Congo – W-W-D-D-D.

Cote d'Ivoire vs DR Congo Prediction

The Elephants will likely miss the services of two other players due to injury. Serge Aurier and Christian Kouame are yet to be passed fit for the clash. However, coach Fae has assured that he has a rich bench to pick replacements from.

Yoane Wissa is DR Congo’s top scorer with two goals. He will look to be the hero on the day for his side.

Cote d’Ivoire are expected to win due to home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 DR Congo

Cote d'Ivoire vs DR Congo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cote d'Ivoire

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cote d'Ivoire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: DR Congo to score - Yes

