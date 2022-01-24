Cote d'Ivoire vs Egypt prediction, preview, team news and more | Africa Cup of Nations 2021

Cote d'Ivoire will face Egypt at the Stade Omnisport de Douala on Wednesday in the first knockout round of the Africa Cup of Nations 2021.

Cote d'Ivoire enjoyed a comfortable group stage run, picking up two wins and a draw in their three games. They beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0 in their opening game before playing out a 2-2 draw against Sierra Leone. They then knocked out defending champions Algeria with a 3-1 victory in their most recent game.

The Elephants are participating in the knockout stages of the continental showpiece for the eighth time in their last nine appearances in the competition. They will now be looking to replicate their 2015 heroics in which they won the tournament.

Egypt were played off the park in their opener against Nigeria, losing 1-0. However, they bounced back superbly, picking up a comfortable 1-0 victories over Guinea-Bissau and Sudan in their second and third games respectively.

The Pharaohs are in the knockout stages for the third consecutive edition of the AFCON.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Egypt Head-to-Head

There have been 21 meetings between Cote d'Ivoire and Egypt. The hosts have won a third of those games while the visitors have won 11 times. There have been just three draws between the two teams.

The two nations last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2013. Cote d'Ivoire won the game 4-2.

Cote d'Ivoire Form Guide: W-D-W-L-W

Egypt Form Guide: W-W-L-L-L

Cote d'Ivoire vs Egypt Team News

Cote d'Ivoire

The Elephants have no injured or suspended players going into the knockout stages this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Egypt

Ahmed Fatouh and Akram Tawfik both picked up injuries in Egypt's opener against Nigeria, with the latter being ruled out of the rest of the tournament. The duo are the only absentees from manager Carlos Queiroz's side.

Injured: Ahmed Fatouh, Akram Tawfik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cote d'Ivoire vs Egypt Predicted XI

Cote d'Ivoire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Badra Ali Sangare; Serge Aurier, Simon Deli, Eric Bailly, Wilfried Kanon; Frank Kessie, Jean-Michael Seri, Ibrahim Sangare; Wilfried Zaha, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller

Egypt Predicted XI (4-3-3): Mohamed El-Shennawy; Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Hegazy, Mohamed Abdelmonem, Omar Kamal; Mohamed Elneny, Amr Al-Sulaya, Abdallah El-Said; Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush, Mostafa Mohamed

Cote d'Ivoire vs Egypt Prediction

Cote d'Ivoire are unbeaten in their AFCON campaign so far and are the second highest-scoring team with six goals in three games.

Egypt failed to impress against Nigeria in their opening game before picking up wins over Sudan and Guinea-Bissau, both teams who are far beneath them in the FIFA rankings. Coming up against a fellow powerhouse on the continent, the Pharaohs could bow out of the tournament this week.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 Egypt

Edited by Peter P