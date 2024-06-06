Cote d'Ivoire vs Gabon prediction, preview, team news and more | 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

Cote d’Ivoire and Gabon return to action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they square off at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium on Friday. Both sides have flown out of the blocks in the qualifiers and will look to maintain their 100% record in Group F.

African champions Cote d’Ivoire maintained their fine run of results as they picked up a 2-1 victory over Uruguay in a friendly on March 26.

Emerse Faé’s have now gone six consecutive matches without defeat across all competitions — claiming five wins and one draw — a run which saw them clinch their third AFCON title back in February.

Cote d’Ivoire now turn their attention to the World Cup qualifiers, where they have won their opening two matches, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets so far.

Gabon, on the other hand, failed to return to winning ways last time out as they were held to a 1-1 friendly stalemate by Congo on March 25.

This followed a 3-0 hammering at the hands of Senegal on March 22 which saw their two-game winning run come to an end.

Gabon now return to the World Cup qualifiers, where they have also enjoyed a 100% record so far, claiming consecutive victories over Kenya and Burundi in their opening two matches.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Gabon Head-To-Head

With nine wins from the last 16 meetings between the sides, Cote d’Ivoire hold the superior record in the history of this fixture. Gabon have picked up four wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on three occasions.

Cote d'Ivoire Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Gabon Form Guide: D-L-W-W-D

Cote d'Ivoire vs Gabon Team News

Cote d'Ivoire

The former Premier League duo of Serge Aurier and Wilfried Zaha have not made the squad after being overlooked by Fae.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Gabon

Barring any late fitness issues, Gabon head into Friday’s game with a healthy squad and will be looking to maintain their perfect record in Group F.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Cote d'Ivoire vs Gabon Predicted XI

Cote d'Ivoire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Yahia Fofana; Wilfried Singo, Willy Boly, Ousmane Diomande, Evan Ndicka; Franck Kessié, Jean Michaël Seri, Jérémie Boga; Nicolas Pépé, Simon Adingra, Sébastien Haller

Gabon Predicted XI (4-3-3): Junior Noubi; Johann Obiang, Aaron Appindangoyé, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Anthony Oyono; Guélor Kanga, Mario Lemina, Medwin Biteghé; Denis Bouanga, Jim Allevinah, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Cote d'Ivoire vs Gabon Prediction

Cote d’Ivoire and Gabon will be looking to maintain their perfect start to the campaign and this makes for an exciting contest. Fae’s men boast the firepower needed to get the job done and we fancy them to claim maximum points at the Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 Gabon