Cote d'Ivoire vs Gambia Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

Cote d'Ivoire will welcome the Gambia to the Stade Félix Houphouët-Boigny in the group stage of the FIFA World Cup 2026 (CAF) qualifiers on Monday. The hosts have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the qualifiers thus far and are at the top of the Group F table, with a nine-point lead over the Scorpions.

Les Éléphants overcame Burundi last week, as Evann Guessand's first-half strike, assisted by Sébastien Haller, helped them register a 1-0 away win. They maintained their unbeaten streak in the qualifiers with that win and will look to conclude the ongoing international break with another win.

The visitors extended their unbeaten streak in all competitions to four games last week as they played out a 3-3 home draw against Kenya. Musa Barrow bagged a brace while Yankuba Minteh scored in the 61st minute.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Gambia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off seven times in all competitions, with five meetings taking place in the World Cup qualifiers. All meetings have produced conclusive results, with the hosts leading 5-2.

They last met in the reverse fixture in November 2023 and Les Éléphants recorded a 2-0 away win.

Six of the seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Gambia have won just one of their last nine games in the World Cup qualifiers.

Cote d'Ivoire have won eight of their last 10 games in the World Cup qualifiers.

The visitors are on a four-game winning streak in this fixture and have also kept clean sheets in these wins.

The hosts have been in good touch recently, losing just one of their last seven games in all competitions. They have kept four clean sheets in that period.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Gambia Prediction

Les Éléphants have won their last five home games in the World Cup qualifiers, keeping three consecutive clean sheets. They have won their last two home meetings in the World Cup qualifiers against the Gambia, recording a 9-0 win on aggregate.

The Scorpions head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak and will look to conclude the current international break on a positive note. They scored at least three goals in a match for the first time since a 5-1 home triumph over Seychelles last week and will look to continue that form here. Nonetheless, they have lost their last seven away games in the qualifiers, which is a cause for concern.

The hosts have won four of their five games in the qualifiers thus far and are on a four-game winning streak against the Scorpions. With that in mind, we back them to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 Gambia

Cote d'Ivoire vs Gambia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cote d'Ivoire to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

