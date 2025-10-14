Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Cote d'Ivoire will entertain Kenya at Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in their final group-stage match of the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. This is a crucial match for the hosts, who need to register a win here, since they only have a one-point lead over second-placed Gabon in the Group F standings.

Ad

Les Éléphants met Seychelles in their previous outing last week and recorded a 7-0 win. They scored four goals in the first half and added three goals after the break.

The Harambee Stars made it two wins in a row in the qualifiers last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Burundi. Second-half substitute Rambok Ryan Wesley Ogam scored the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams and have met just twice in all competitions. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording one win.

They last met in the reverse fixture in 2024, which ended in a goalless draw.

The Elephants have kept clean sheets in their seven games in the ongoing qualifying campaign.

Kenya have three wins, three draws, and three losses in their nine games in the qualifying thus far.

The hosts have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2025, with that loss registered against New Zealand in the Canadian Shield, a friendly tournament in June.

Les Éléphants have failed to score in three of their seven games this year and have kept six clean sheets in that period.

Ad

Trending

Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Prediction

The Elephants have scored 22 goals without conceding in the ongoing qualifying campaign and will look to conclude it with a win. They have kept clean sheets in their two meetings against the visitors thus far and are strong favorites.

The Harambee Stars have won their last two games in the qualifiers while keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. If they can register a win here, it will be their joint-best performance in the qualifiers.

Ad

The hosts are yet to concede a goal in the qualifiers, and considering their recent form, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 3-0 Kenya

Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cote d'Ivoire to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More