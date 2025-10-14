Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Prediction and Betting Tips | October 14th 2025

Cote d'Ivoire will entertain Kenya at Alassane Ouattara Ebimpé Olympic Stadium in their final group-stage match of the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday. This is a crucial match for the hosts, who need to register a win here, since they only have a one-point lead over second-placed Gabon in the Group F standings.
Les Éléphants met Seychelles in their previous outing last week and recorded a 7-0 win. They scored four goals in the first half and added three goals after the break.
The Harambee Stars made it two wins in a row in the qualifiers last week, with a 1-0 away triumph over Burundi. Second-half substitute Rambok Ryan Wesley Ogam scored the only goal of the match in the 72nd minute.
Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There is not much history between the two teams and have met just twice in all competitions. The hosts have an unbeaten record in these meetings, recording one win.
- They last met in the reverse fixture in 2024, which ended in a goalless draw.
- The Elephants have kept clean sheets in their seven games in the ongoing qualifying campaign.
- Kenya have three wins, three draws, and three losses in their nine games in the qualifying thus far.
- The hosts have suffered just one loss across all competitions in 2025, with that loss registered against New Zealand in the Canadian Shield, a friendly tournament in June.
- Les Éléphants have failed to score in three of their seven games this year and have kept six clean sheets in that period.
Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Prediction
The Elephants have scored 22 goals without conceding in the ongoing qualifying campaign and will look to conclude it with a win. They have kept clean sheets in their two meetings against the visitors thus far and are strong favorites.
The Harambee Stars have won their last two games in the qualifiers while keeping clean sheets, and will look to build on that form. If they can register a win here, it will be their joint-best performance in the qualifiers.
The hosts are yet to concede a goal in the qualifiers, and considering their recent form, we back them to register a comfortable win.
Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 3-0 Kenya
Cote d'Ivoire vs Kenya Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cote d'Ivoire to win
Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 3: Both teams to score - No
Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes