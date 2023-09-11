Cote d'Ivoire vs Mali Prediction and Betting Tips | 12th September 2023

Cote d'Ivoire will play host to Mali at Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara in a friendly match on Tuesday.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Mali Preview

Both teams will be participating in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations set for early next year. Hosts Cote D’Ivoire wrapped up their Group H qualifying campaign with a 1-0 win over Lesotho, who have long been eliminated from the race. Zambia topped the group in a tie at 13 points with Cote D’Ivoire.

The Elephants, two-time Afcon winners (1992 and 2015), are eying a third title in their backyard. As a result, they are leaving no stone unturned to build a great team capable of meeting their ambitions. The friendly against Mali is part of that build-up. Cote D’Ivoire won their last meeting 1-0.

Mali concluded a near-flawless campaign in Group G with a 4-0 win over South Sudan on Friday. They won five out of six games to claim the top spot with 15 points. The Gambia clinched the group’s second ticket on 10 points after playing out a 2-2 draw against Congo on the final matchday.

Les Aigles are preparing for their 13th AFCON tournament. They have appeared in every edition since 2008 but are yet to win the ultimate prize. Their best record remains a runners-up spot achieved in 1972. Mali will use the clash to assess their squad while in search of their first win against Cote d’Ivoire.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Mali Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cote D’Ivoire have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches against Mali.

Cote D’Ivoire have scored six goals and conceded four in their last five matches.

Cote D’Ivoire have won twice and drawn once in their last three home games against Mali.

Mali have won twice, drawn once, and lost twice in their last five away games.

Cote D’Ivoire have won thrice and lost twice in their last five matches, which is the same recent record held by Mali.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Mali Prediction

Cote D’Ivoire coach Jean-Louis Gasset was embarrassed by his side’s 3-0 defeat to Zambia in the Afcon qualifiers last June. However, their 1-0 win over Lesotho brought some comfort. He will be looking to build on that success come Tuesday.

Mali will enter the game on the back of two straight wins, scoring six goals against zero conceded. A shock win in Abidjan would inspire great confidence in the team, but it remains a tall order.

Cote D’Ivoire boast an impressive individuality, capable of deciding the fate of the game, and we expect the Elephants to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 2-1 Mali

Cote d'Ivoire vs Mali Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cote d'Ivoire to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cote d'Ivoire to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Mali to score - Yes