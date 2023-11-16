Cote d'Ivoire vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | November 17th 2023

Cote d'Ivoire will invite Seychelles to the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign opener on Friday.

The hosts played two friendlies in the previous international window in October. Sébastien Haller was on the scoresheet in both games as they drew 1-1 against both South Africa and Morocco.

The visitors will play their first match since their appearance in the COSAFA Cup group stage in July. They were eliminated from the group stage after suffering defeats in all three games.

The two teams have been drawn in Group F of the CAF World Cup qualifiers alongside Kenya, Burundi, Gambia, and Gabon. The hosts are the best-ranked team in the group and are strong favorites to finish as the table toppers.

After this match, the hosts take on Gambia on Monday to wrap up their international window while the visitors will meet Kenya.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Seychelles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts head into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, though the last two games have ended in draws. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in these three games.

The visitors, meanwhile, have lost their last three games, failing to score in two games in that period. Their last win came against Bangladesh in a friendly in March.

Cote d'Ivoire have lost three games in 2023, with two of these defeats coming away from home. They have lost just twice at home in their last 17 World Cup qualifiers, recording 14 wins.

Seychelles have just one win to their name across all competitions since March 2016. They have endured a winless run in World Cup qualifiers, suffering 14 defeats in 16 games.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Seychelles Prediction

Les Éléphants head into the match on a three-game unbeaten run and will look to make the most of their home advantage here. They have scored seven goals while conceding just twice in their last three home games in the World Cup qualifiers and should have the upper hand in this match.

Surprisingly, Wilfried Zaha has been left out of the squad for the two qualifying games this month by head coach Jean-Louis Gasset. He has scored three goals in his last three appearances for Galatasaray, so his omission is a surprise. Nonetheless, they have good options in the attacking unit to make up for Zaha's absence.

The Pirates will play for the first time in over four months, so might be a bit rusty. They have failed to score in seven of their last nine games in all competitions and might struggle here.

Considering their winless run in the World Cup qualifiers thus far and the hosts' advantage in terms of squad quality, a comfortable win for the hosts looks to be on the cards while the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 2-0 Seychelles

Cote d'Ivoire vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cote d'Ivoire to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sébastien Haller to score or assist any time - Yes