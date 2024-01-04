Cote d'Ivoire vs Sierra Leone Prediction and Betting Tips | January 6th 2024

Cote d'Ivoire will welcome Sierra Leone to the Laurent Pokou Stadium for an international friendly on Saturday.

The home side have not been in action since claiming a 2-0 away victory over The Gambia in a FIFA World Cup qualifier in November 2023. Christian Kouame and Seko Fofana scored in either half to guide their nation to victory.

Sierra Leone, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Egypt in the World Cup qualifiers. Trezeguet scored a brace to help the North Africans claim all three points.

The Leone Stars did not qualify for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. They will use Saturday's friendly to continue preparations for their return to competitive action in the World Cup qualifiers in June.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, have been grouped in Group A of the AFCON alongside Nigeria, Guinea Bissau and Equatorial Guinea. They will partake in the tournament opener against Guinea Bissau on January 13.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Sierra Leone Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 10th meeting between the two sides. Ivory Coast have six wins to their name while three games ended in a share of the spoils.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent meeting, a 2-2 draw in the group stage of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Sierra Leone have won just one of their last six games (three losses).

Cote d'Ivoire are currently on a six-game unbeaten streak, winning and drawing three games each.

Five of Ivory Coast's last seven games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Sierra Leone's last four games have produced less than three goals.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Sierra Leone Prediction

Cote d'Ivoire are hosts of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and expectations will be high that the Elephants will make a strong attempt to win a third title. Jean-Louis Gasset will use this game as a warm-up in preparation for their tournament opener.

Sierra Leone do not have much at stake in this game but have struggled for positive results in recent months. They come into the game as heavy underdogs and will also have the away support to contend with. However, they have drawn each of the last three head-to-head games.

Cote d'Ivoire have a retinue of proven world-beaters in their rank and home advantage also gives them an edge. We are backing the Ivorians to claim a routine win and clean sheet.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 2-0 Sierra Leone

Cote d'Ivoire vs Sierra Leone Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cote d'Ivoire to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals