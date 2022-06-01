Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers

The qualifiers for the 2023 African Cup of Nations kick-off this week and will see Cote d'Ivoire host Zambia at the Stade de Yamoussoukro on Friday.

Cote d'Ivoire participated in the last edition of the African Cup of Nations, finishing top of their group with seven points from three games. They then faced eventual runners-up Egypt in the last 16 of the tournament, losing on penalties after the game ended goalless in normal time.

The Elephants are two-time winners of the African tournament and have featured in the competition's last nine editions, a run they will be looking to extend this year.

Zambia, on the other hand, failed to qualify for the continental showpiece last time out after winning just two of their six group games. They did not fare much better in the World Cup qualifiers either and will now be looking to put all that behind them this month.

The Chipolopolo last featured in the Africa Cup of Nations back in 2015, exiting in the group stage after going winless in their three games.

Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia Head-to-Head

Friday's game will mark the 10th meeting between Cote d'Ivoire and Zambia. The home nation have won just two of their previous matchups while the visitors have won six times. There has been just one draw between the two teams.

The two nations last faced off in a friendly clash back in 2019 which Cote d'Ivoire won 4-1.

Cote d'Ivoire Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-L-W-D

Zambia Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia Team News

Cote d'Ivoire

New head coach Jean-Louis Gasset has called up two uncapped players in the squad for the qualifiers, including goalkeeper Mohamed Kone of Le Havre.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Zambia

Clatous Chama and Augustine Mulenga are both injured and have been excluded from the visiting squad. Veteran goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene was also excluded from the squad due to club obligations.

Injured: Clatous Chama, Augustine Mulenga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Kennedy Mweene

Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia Predicted XI

Cote d'Ivoire Predicted XI (4-3-3): Badra Sangare; Serge Aurier, Willy Boly, Eric Bailly, Hassane Kamara; Ibrahim Sangare, Jean-Michel Seri, Franck Kessie, Nicolas Pepe, Sebastien Haller, Wilfried Zaha

Zambia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Toaster Nsabata (GK); Dominic Chanda, Benedict Chepeshi, Frankie Musonda, Tandi Mwape; Kelvin Kampamba, Kings Kangwa, Enock Mwepu; Patson Daka, Fashion Sakala, Evans Kangwa

Up to $250 Deposit Match at BetRivers/SugarHouse

Cote d'Ivoire vs Zambia Prediction

Cote d'Ivoire are on a run of three consecutive defeats across all competitions and will be desperate to end that run this week. However, they have been undefeated on home soil for almost five years and will fancy their chances ahead of Friday's game.

Zambia have won just one of their last five games. They sit 34 places behind their weekend opponents in the FIFA rankings and could lose here.

Prediction: Cote d'Ivoire 3-1 Zambia

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far