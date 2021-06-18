Cotonsport vs JS Kabylie prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Confederation Cup 2020-21 

Cotonsport will trade tackles with JS Kabylie at the Stade Omnisport Adjia in the first leg of their CAF Confederation Cup semifinal on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a resounding 3-0 victory over Les Astres in the Cameroon Elite One last month. Lambert Araina was the star of the show with a brace in the victory.

JS Kabylie were held to a surprise 1-1 draw by Biskra on home turf in the Algerian Ligue 1. Rezki Hamroune had to score a second-half equalizer after Hichem Mokhtar had put the visitors ahead in the first half.

A place in the final of the competition against either Pyramids or Raja Casablanca awaits the winner of this tie.

Cotonsport saw off ASC Jaraaf with away goals to get to this stage, while JS Kabylie picked up a 2-1 aggregate victory over Tunisian side CS Sfaxien in the quarterfinals.

Cotonsport vs JS Kabylie Head-to-Head

JS Kabylie have four wins and two defeats from the last six matches they have played against Cotonsport.

Their most recent meeting came in the group stage of this season's competition, where the Algerians won both legs with an aggregate victory of 3-1 to top Group B.

The visitors are currently on a fine run of form that has seen them go seven games without defeat. Sunday's draw with Biskra halted a run of four consecutive victories.

Cotonsport have not been in action for almost three weeks. However, their most recent form has been impressive, with just one loss recorded in their last seven games in all competitions.

Cotonsport form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-W

JS Kabylie form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Cotonsport vs JS Kabylie Team News

Cotonsport

The home side have no known injuries or suspension worries and manager Bertin Ebwelle will field his strongest side against the Canaries.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

JS Kabylie

There are no known injuries or suspension concerns for the Algerians.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cotonsport vs JS Kabylie Predicted XI

Cotonsport Predicted XI (4-3-3): Narcisse Nlend (GK): Bawak Etta, Pierre Etame, Salomon Banga, Hassana Mamoudou; Souaibou Marou, Thierry Thcuente, Felix Djoubairou; Sibiri Sanou, Lambert Araina, Abdouraman Daman

JS Kabylie Predicted XI (4-5-1): Oussama Benbout (GK); Walid Bencherifa, Badreddine Souyad, Ahmed Abdesslem, Ahmed Kerroum; Rida Bensayah, Aziz Benabdi, Juba Oukaci, Mohamed Benchaira, Malik Raiah; Zakaria Boulahia

Cotonsport vs JS Kabylie Prediction

With a lot riding on the outcome of this game, neither side is likely to go all out in attack. The hosts tend to be more expansive in their play but JS Kabylie's compactness and defensive solidity could translate into a low-scoring affair.

We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Cotonsport 1-1 JS Kabylie

Edited by Peter P