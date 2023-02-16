Cotonsport vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction and Betting Tips | February 17, 2023

Cotonsport will host Mamelodi Sundowns at the Stade Omnisport Roumde Adjia in the CAF Champions League on Friday (February 17).

The hosts saw their first game in the group stage postponed following Al Ahly’s participation in the Fifa Club World Cup. Cotonsport kicked off their campaign in the first round, crushing Lesotho champions Matlama 4-0 before beating Eswatini side Royal Leopards 3-2 to reach this stage.

Les Cotonniers come into the game following a 1-0 defeat to Eding Sport in Elite One contest. They won the top flight last season and are currently second in the standings, level on 20 points with leaders UMS de Loum. Cotonsport will look to claim maximum points at home against one of the best sides in the championship.

Mamelodi, meanwhile, sit atop Group B with three points following their 1-0 win over Al Hilal on the first matchday. They're riding a purple patch, winning their last 13 games. The Sundowns won the Premier Soccer League back-to-back since 2017-18 and the CAF Champions League in 2016.

Masandawana, who topped their group in the previous edition, will look to repeat that success this term. Furthermore, they will aim to progress beyond the knockouts, where they were stopped last season.

Sundowns and Cotonsport are facing each other for the first time.

Cotonsport vs Mamelodi Sundowns Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cotonsport have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five home games.

The hosts' best record in the CAF Champions League is a second-place position in the 2008 edition.

Cotonsport have scored four goals in their last five games and conceded thrice.

Mamelodi have won their last five away games.

Cotonsport have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five games, while Mamelodi have won all.

Form Guide: Cotonsport – L-W-D-W-D; Mamelodi Sundowns – W-W-W-W-W.

Cotonsport vs Mamelodi Sundowns Prediction

Souaibou Marou and Brawdon Eno have scored three and two goals respectively in the competition so far. Both players are expected to lead the hosts against Mamelodi.

Peter Shalulile, with nine goals and two assists, and Cassius Mailula, with seven goals and two assists, are the visitors’ leading lights in attack. However, three players have been ruled out due to injury, including Erwin Saavedra.

Mamelodi are expected to snatch an away win, thanks to their brilliant form.

Prediction: Cotonsport 1-2 Mamelodi Sundowns

Cotonsport vs Mamelodi Sundowns Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Mamelodi

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Mamelodi to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cotonsport to score - Yes

