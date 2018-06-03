Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

The Cottagers Return: A Look Back At Fulham's All-Time Premier League XI

As Fulham return to the Premier League, it's time to take a look back at their best ever Premier League era XI.

Adam Brown
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 03 Jun 2018, 09:24 IST
1.05K

Soccer - FA Barclaycard Premiership - Charlton Athletic v Fulham
Fulham

Fulham's promotion to the Premier League in their play-off final victory against Aston Villa means that they will return home after a short four-year absence from England's top tier.

Their last promotion to the Premier League was in 2001, where goals from Louis Saha were the beginning of the Cottagers 13-year run in the top flight.

Fulham are a club with tremendous history. Despite only managing to win a UEFA Intertoto Cup over their previous Premier League period, the club have enjoyed success through notable high finishes and cup runs, such as their unfortunate FA Cup semi-final defeat in 2002, or more recently, their 2010 UEFA Cup final defeat against Atletico Madrid.

Aside from some misfortune in cups, one of Fulham's most memorable campaigns was in the 2007/08 season, where Roy Hodgson took over and produced 'The Great Escape'. Fulham were almost certain to be relegated before winning four of their last five games to survive, including a 3-2 win over Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.


Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Manchester City v Fulham - City of Manchester Stadium
Simon Davies

Some of the history created by Fulham has embedded a reputation for the club, a respect amongst the top flight teams. Much like the Cottagers previous campaign in the Championship, the side has always looked to play football in the right way and, as a result, has been home to some of the Premier League's most memorable players.

"For us we want to get promoted and have a strategy where we stay there for the long haul, and do it in a sustainable manner so it's there long after we've gone" Shahid Khan

Positively for Cottagers fans, they appear to be in good hands - sustainability is key for success in England's top tier. As Stoke found out across the previous season, the Premier League is ruthless and failure to transition could spell relegation for even the most seasoned of teams.

2018 EFL Championship Football Playoff Final Aston Villa v Fulham May 26th
Ryan Sessegnon

Whilst Fulham would love to be able to call upon some of their former players such as Edwin van der Sar, Moussa Dembele and Clint Dempsey, they will instead have to rely upon their up and coming talent, such as Ryan Sessegnon. Which of those players are worthy of a spot in Fulham's all-time Premier League XI?

The team has been set up in a classic 4-4-2 formation.

Goalkeeper: Edwin van der Sar

Fulham v Charlton Athletic
Fulham v Charlton Athletic

No contest. The Dutch legend is not only Fulham's best, but also one of the best goalkeepers to have played in the Premier League. The former Cottagers goalkeeper went on to become a Champions League winner after 127 appearances for Fulham.

van der Sar's big saves helped Fulham to UEFA Intertoto Cup glory in 2002. In the same year, Fulham came close to reaching their first FA Cup final since 1975. Despite van der Sar's efforts, The Cottagers were narrowly defeated in the semi-final by local rivals, Chelsea.

Page 1 of 5 Next
Fulham FC Football Clint Dempsey Louis Saha
5 Americans who had successful stints in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Famous Fulham Fans
RELATED STORY
Have Newcastle United made a big mistake?
RELATED STORY
5 players from the Championship who could light up the...
RELATED STORY
5 EFL Championship players who are good enough to play in...
RELATED STORY
Top five Premier League goal celebrations
RELATED STORY
5 players who stayed at the club despite relegation
RELATED STORY
Top 5 January deadline day signings
RELATED STORY
Ryan Sessegnon: a superstar in the making
RELATED STORY
Mousa Dembele: Tottenham's graceful general
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Tomorrow IND KEN 08:00 PM
07 Jun IND NEW 08:00 PM
International Friendlies 2018
FT THA CHI
0 - 2
08 Jun ENG COS 12:30 AM
08 Jun KOR BOL 12:40 AM
08 Jun POR ALG 12:45 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun ICE GHA 01:30 AM
08 Jun URU UZB 04:30 AM
08 Jun GER SAU 11:00 PM
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018