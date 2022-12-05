"Could prove detrimental" – L'Equipe labels slow England star as weak link during FIFA World Cup quarter-final against France

Manchester United star Harry Maguire has been labeled as a potential weakness in England's upcoming quarter-final against France at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar due to his lack of pace.

England progressed to the last-eight stage of the tournament with a confident 3-0 win over Senegal on Sunday (4 December). France, on the other hand, advanced after beating Poland 3-1 earlier on the same day.

Maguire, 29, has been a crucial cog in the Three Lions' setup since his debut in 2017. So far, he has helped his side register three clean sheets in four 2022 FIFA World Cup starts playing alongside John Stones.

Ahead of the contest, L'Equipe wrote in one of their columns:

"The winner will not be the team that has the most possession, but the one that uses it with the most suddenness. Harry Maguire's slowness could prove detrimental to the England rear guard, which Gareth Southgate could strengthen by abandoning his 4-3-3 for a 3-4-3, as he does every time he faces the best selections."

L'Equipe also hinted that a face-off between France superstar Kylian Mbappe and England right-back Kyle Walker would be key, writing:

"The face-off between Mbappe and Kyle Walker, who has just returned from a long groin injury that kept him away from the field for almost two months, will be key to unlocking the match."

L'Equipe also highlighted England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has registered two goal contributions in four 2022 FIFA World Cup games, as a standout player for his national team, adding:

"The Three Lions have often struggled against midfielders as skilled with the ball as Adrien Rabiot or Antoine Griezmann, but this time they may have their say thanks to Bellingham, who has been a dominant box-to-box player in the tournament."

Gareth Southgate's side are set to lock horns with the defending champions at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on Saturday (10 December).

Ben Jacobs @JacobsBen It’s England vs. France in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.🌶



After a shaky start England found their rhythm. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka outstanding. And Harry Kane with a morale-boosting goal.



France will be favourites. But England have confidence & depth. It’s England vs. France in Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final.🌶After a shaky start England found their rhythm. Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka outstanding. And Harry Kane with a morale-boosting goal. France will be favourites. But England have confidence & depth. https://t.co/Y0m1anpuEk

Gary Neville salutes England prodigy for his recent 2022 FIFA World Cup outing

Speaking on ITV Sport, Manchester United legend Gary Neville heaped praise on Jude Bellingham after his recent 2022 FIFA World Cup performance against Senegal at the last-16 stage. He said:

"It's very rare you see a midfield player as comfortable in his own half as in the attacking half. He can do absolutely everything. Is he a holding player or an attacking one? He's everything in one. Physically he's fantastic, so young but it's the composure, maturity and fearlessness, I can't get my head around."

Bellingham, 19, contributed an assist, completed 30 passes and three dribbles, made five recoveries, and won four tackles and 11 duels during the Three Lions' dominating 3-0 victory over Senegal.

Get England vs Senegal Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes