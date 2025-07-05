"Couldn't be any better" - When Jurgen Klopp picked between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp once picked Lionel Messi ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the GOAT debate. Speaking to Freekickerz in 2020, the German said that while he admires the Portuguese, he likes La Pulga a little bit more.
"For me, Messi. But I couldn’t admire Ronaldo more than I do already. I’ll explain it like this, we’ve played against both Messi and Ronaldo already and both are almost impossible to defend. But Messi has much lower physical requirements from birth on. If you could paint yourself a perfect player, it would have Ronaldo’s height, he could jump and run as high or quick as Ronaldo can do," said Klopp.
He continued:
‘And what is then even added to that is his total attitude, it is absolutely perfect and professional, it couldn’t be any better. And on the other side there is the small Messi who makes everything look so simple. And therefore I like him maybe a little bit more as a player on the pitch. But Cristiano is also an absolutely incredible player."
He concluded:
"It’s really difficult therefore, but what both have in common is that both have left their footprints for such a long time. There are also some younger players who have a similar potential, but to do that over this time period is even more incredible."
Lionel Messi currently plies his trade with Inter Miami, although his contract expires at the end of this year. Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has signed a new contract with Al-Nassr last month.
How many goals have Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi scored in their career so far?
Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have both scored goals for fun throughout their career. The Portuguese superstar is the record goalscorer in men's international football, with 138 goals from 221 games.
The 40-year-old has registered 938 goals and 257 assists from 1281 games for club and country to date. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is Real Madrid's record goalscorer, having scored 451 goals from 438 games.
Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 93 goals from 105 games for Al-Nassr to date. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has 112 goals from 193 games in international football, second only to the Portuguese superstar.
La Pulga has scored 866 goals and set up 384 more from 1109 games in his career to date. The 38-year-old is Barcelona's record goalscorer and assist provider, with 672 goals and 303 assists from 778 games.