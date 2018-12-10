Thibaut Courtois and Gareth Bale barely save Madrid from humiliation against Huesca

Gareth Bale scored the only goal of the game

Real Madrid were able to get a narrow 0-1 victory against Huesca courtesy of an early Gareth Bale volley. Huesca are currently last in the league table whereas the Los Blancos have managed to move up to the fourth position from the earlier fifth position after the victory.

Real Madrid were expected to get a convincing victory before the match. This was clearly not the case. They were dominated by Huesca in the second half and if it were not for those superhuman saves by Courtois, they would clearly have had lost the match.

It was evenly matched in the first half, with Real dominating the first 10 minutes of the first half.

Francisco's men put up a solid defensive performance. Ferreiro and Hernandez were constantly troubling the Real Madrid defenders but Varane and Ramos were excellent throughout the game. Bale was looking sharp and forced Jovanovic to make some strong saves.

Even though they got three points and climbed to the fourth position, the Real Madrid squad will return home disappointed after such a lacklustre performance. This match will make Solari question his decision of benching players like Isco and Asensio behind Lucas Vazquez, who had an off game.

Despite scoring only one goal against the bottom of the table team, there were some positives for the Real Madrid squad. The defense put up a solid performance and Courtois was impenetrable. They also got their first away clean sheet in La Liga under Santiago Solari.

Marcos Llorente put in yet another excellent midfield performance dictating the game. Bale broke his 10-game long La Liga goal drought.

The wind was also a strong factor in the game as it made the movement of the ball unpredictable at times making it uncomfortable for the Real Madrid's players.

