Barcelona transfer news: 2 stars rebel Coutinho pursuit, United's top target to replace Suarez and more - 25th October 2017

Rakitic and Iniesta think Coutinho is not needed at the club

Andres Iniesta and Ivan Rakitic not happy with Coutinho pursuit

In a surprising turn of events, Diario Gol reports that Barcelona midfield duo of Iniesta and Rakitic do not want the club to sign Philippe Coutinho in January. While Iniesta signed a lifetime deal with the club recently and is nearing the end of his career, both him and Rakitic have a similar reason for rebelling the club's choice.

Both the players reportedly told the board that Barcelona do not need the Liverpool player and have asked to reconsider their January shopping list. The prime reason behind this rebellion is the probable reduction in playing time if Coutinho joins the club.

It remains to be seen whether this deters Barcelona from pursuing their top target, after failed bids in the summer.

Valverde wants Griezmann to replace Luis Suarez

Griezmann is wanted by Ernesto Valverde

The Atletico Madrid forward was the top target for Manchester United before he chose to stay due to the Spanish club's transfer ban. While it is being widely expected that Jose Mourinho will return for Griezmann, Diario Gol report that Barcelona are in for the attacker.

Ernesto Valverde wants the Frenchman to replace an ageing Luis Suarez and are willing to pay the £89 million release clause, which comes into effect next year. The newspaper further reports that Griezmann was on Blaugrana's radar in the summer but the club opted to pursue Ousmane Dembele at that time.

If Barcelona indeed bid for the player, then they have a top quality addition while United will be dealt a major blow.

Zidane's sons to scupper Barcelona's deal for Maxime Lopez

Maxime Lopez is one of the brightest youth stars at Marseille

The Real Madrid boss is set to use his sons' relationship with the Marseille starlet to lure him to the Bernabeu instead of Camp Nou, as per Sport. The 19-year old playmaker is well-known to Zidane and is reported to have holidayed with his sons before.

Last season, Zidane spoke about Lopez saying:

"He's part of the family and I've known him for a very long time. Especially my kids, who know him very well – they played together in Aix-en-Provence."

Meanwhile, Barcelona see the Frenchman as a successor to Xavi and the club officials spoke to the player's agent in March, as per Mundo Deportivo. Thus, there could be a real fight between the Spanish titans to sign the talented youngster.