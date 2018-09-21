Coutinho lauds 'unpredictable' Messi

Zeeshan Ali FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 1.37K // 21 Sep 2018, 18:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Bromance is real

When things don't quite go as planned, you hope to pass the ball to Leo Messi and let him take care of business. Quite often, it is also the plan going in. You know why that is? Because it always bloody works!

A lot has been written and a lot more has been said following the snub he rather undeservingly received from UEFA for the Player of the Year award. The lad didn't even make it to the short-list.

And as is often the reason why those of us covering the game come out so fervently in support of the little man, Messi added another milestone in his unending, and quite frankly ridiculous, list of achievements after he found the back of the net, thrice, against PSV Eindhoven in the very first game of the most elite competition in the world this season.

The hattrick has now put the 5-time Ballon d'Or above the Premier League Champions on goals scored in the competition. Let that sink in for a minute, Lionel Messi has scored more goals in the Champions League than a team which broke the goal-scoring record for England last season.

His teammate Philippe Coutinho praised the Argentine for his uncanny ability to keep coming up with new things:

“It’s amazing what he does. The truth is he is an unpredictable player, he always does new things.”

Talking about his pre-match nerves:

“Making my Champions League debut was a unique feeling."

“I was very anxious before the game. Last year I couldn’t play in this competition and I hope that as time goes by I can improve and help the team.”

Coutinho has already seen his decision to move to Camp Nou justified by La Liga, Copa del Rey and Spanish Super Cup success, but he is determined to get his hands on even more silverware this term.

“I hope we can fight for all of the titles and lots of big things,” he added.

“Everything has just begun but we have big objectives and hope to win important things. I hope to help the team every way I can."

“The fans and all the players really want to win. The match against PSV was special, like all games in the Champions League, and also because it was in front of our fans it was a fantastic feeling.”