Coventry City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2020-21

Coventry City and Barnsley will trade tackles at St Andrew's on Sunday in a matchday 42 fixture in the EFL Championship.

The game will feature two sides who need the three points for markedly different reasons. Coventry City sit just outside the relegation zone and need a win to boost their chances of survival.

Barnsley are in sixth spot and need to consolidate their position in the playoff spots.

The hosts come into this clash on the back of a morale-boosting 1-0 away win over Rotherham United. Leo Ostigard's second-half strike proved to be the difference in the clash between the strugglers.

Barnsley secured a 2-0 home victory over Middlesbrough. Alex Mowatt and Daryl Dike scored in the second half to power the Colliers to all three points.

🎥 WATCH:



Here are the highlights from yesterday's 1-0 win over Rotherham United at the New York Stadium. #PUSB pic.twitter.com/BHRFvLXkmO — Coventry City (@Coventry_City) April 16, 2021

Coventry City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

The two sides have met on 62 occasions in the past and Coventry City have a better record.

The Sky Blues have 29 wins to their name, while Barnsley were victorious on 18 occasions. The two sides shared the spoils in 15 previous matches.

Their most recent meeting came on 26 September 2020, when they could not be separated in a goalless draw.

Barnsley are currently on a three-game unbeaten run, with their last two matches ending in a victory. Coventry City have picked up seven points from their last five league games.

Coventry City form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Barnsley form guide: W-W-D-L-W

Coventry City vs Barnsley Team News

Coventry City

Four players have been sidelined through injury for the hosts. Josh Pask (concussion), Fankaty Dabo (hamstring), Ben Sheaf (hip) and Jodi Jones (ACL) are all unavailable.

There are no suspension concerns for Coventry City.

Injuries: Ben Sheaf, Fankaty Dabo, Jodi Jones, Josh Pask

Suspension: None

Barnsley

The visitors have Herbey Kane (knee), Liam Kitching (groing) and long-term absentee Ben Williams ruled out with an ACL injury.

There are no suspension worries for coach Valerien Ismael.

Injuries: Herbey Kane, Liam Kitching, Ben Williams

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ben Wilson (GK); Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Leo Ostigard; Sam McCallum, Matthew James, Liam Kelly, Julien Da Casta; Callum O'Hare; Tyler Walker, Matt Godden

🔜 Attention turns to Sunday!



The Gaffer is first up for pre-match press duties. 👨‍💻 pic.twitter.com/w9ARae2vdz — Barnsley FC (@BarnsleyFC) April 16, 2021

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Bradley Collins (gk); Mads Juel Andersen, Michal Helik, Toby Sibblock; Callum Styles, Alex Mowatt, Romal Palmer, Callum Brittain; Cauley Woodrow, Dominik Frieser; Daryl Dike

Coventry City vs Barnsley Prediction

Barnsley have been among the form teams in recent months and will be keen to keep their run going against an inconsistent Coventry City.

The hosts generally tend to struggle against higher-ranked opposition and that trend could continue on Sunday. We are predicting a fairly comfortable victory for Barnsley.

Prediction: Coventry City 0-2 Barnsley