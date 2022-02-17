Coventry City vs Barnsley prediction, preview, team news and more | EFL Championship 2021-22 

Coventry City will host Barnsley in a matchday 33 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday.

The home side come into the clash on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Cardiff City on Tuesday. Mark Harris stepped off the bench to guarantee victory for the Bluebirds.

Barnsley secured maximum points in a narrow 1-0 home win over QPR. Domingos Quina scored the match-winning goal in the 74th minute.

TICKETS: Take a look at all of the ticket information as the Sky Blues host Barnsley this Saturday afternoon.

Despite their shock win, the South Yorkshire side remain rooted to the bottom of the standings, having garnered 17 points from 30 matches.

They are six points away from safety while Coventry City sit in 12th spot on 44 points.

Coventry City vs Barnsley Head-to-Head

This will be the 65th meeting between the two sides and Coventry City have been historically superior with 30 wins to their name. The visiting side were victorious on 19 occasions while 15 matches in the past ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in August, when Dominik Frieser's 39th minute strike helped Barnsley secure a 1-0 home win on matchday two of the current campaign.

Coventry City form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-L

Barnsley form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Coventry City vs Barnsley Team News

Coventry City

Matt Godden, Liam Kelly and Josh Eccles are all unavailable due to injuries. Fankaty Dabo is a doubt for Barnsley's visit.

Injuries: Josh Eccles, Matt Godden, Liam Kelly

Doubtful: Fankaty Dabo

Suspension: None

Early insight, as we head to Coventry this weekend.

Barnsley

Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor, Callum Brittain and Cauley Woodrow have all been ruled out with fitness issues.

Injuries: Victor Adeboyejo, Clarke Oduor, Callum Brittain, Cauley Woodrow

Suspension: None

Coventry City vs Barnsley Predicted XI

Coventry City Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Simon Moore, Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Jake Clarke-Salter; Josh Eccles, Jamie Allen, Gustavo Hamer, Ian Maatsen; Callum O'Hare, Martyn Waghorn; Viktor Gyokeres

Barnsley Predicted XI (3-5-2): Bradley Collins; Liam Kitching, Michal Helik, Mads Juel Andersen; Remy Vita, Domingos Quina, Claudio Gomes, Josh Benson, Aaron Leya Iseka; Devante Cole, Callum Styles

Coventry City vs Barnsley Prediction

Coventry City have fallen a long way off their early-season form but the Sky Blues are still in the running for promotion. However, they need to start racking up points and the game against a poor Barnsley represents a perfect opportunity.

The visitors have been out-of-sorts throughout the season but their shock victory over QPR last weekend could boost their confidence. Nevertheless, we are backing the hosts to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-0 Barnsley

