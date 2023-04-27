Coventry City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th April 2023

Coventry City host Birmingham City at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the EFL Championship on Saturday, looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league to six games.

After a crushing 4-0 loss to Stoke City at the start of the month, the Sky Blues have gone their next five without a loss, winning twice, including a 2-1 defeat of Reading in their last game.

With 66 points from 44 games, Mark Robins' side are in fifth position in the league standings and could seal their qualification for the promotion playoffs next month with a victory on Saturday.

Birmingham, meanwhile, have been assured of safety, sitting 10 points clear of the bottom three with only two games remaining. They have lost two of their last three games, though, and have no real objective here besides pride.

The Blues were almost never mired in a relegation scramble despite hovering just above the bottom three for several weeks and will continue in the Championship for the 13th season in a row.

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 62 previous clashes between the sides, with Birmingham winning 24 times over Coventry and losing on 18 occasions.

Birmingham last beat Coventry in August 2011 (1-0 in the Championship). In the nine games since, six have ended in draws, including a 0-0 stalemate in September 2022.

The last three fixtures between the sides in Coventry have ended in 0-0 draws.

Coventry have lost just one of their last 15 league matches, a 4-0 home defeat to Stoke City.

Birmingham have won two of their last four away league games, one more than they had won in their previous eight on the road.

Coventry have won 17 league matches this season - in the second tier, the Sky Blues last won more games in the 2001-02 campaign, when they secured 20 victories.

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Birmingham City have not beaten Coventry for several years now, while their season overall has been poor too, despite avoiding relegation.

The Sky Blues are fighting for the playoffs here and will leave no stone unturned in their efforts to claim all three points.

Prediction: Coventry City 2-1 Birmingham City

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry City

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

