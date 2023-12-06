Coventry City vs Birmingham City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 8th 2023 

Coventry City will host Birmingham City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 EFL Championship campaign.

The home side have endured a rather sluggish campaign and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the pile. They were beaten 2-1 by Ipswich Town in their last match, finding themselves two goals down before a late own goal helped them halve the deficit.

Coventry sit 17th in the league table with 22 points from 19 games. They are just one point behind their weekend opponents and will leapfrog them with a win on Friday.

Birmingham City enjoyed a strong start to their season but they have since dropped off the pace, rapidly falling down the table. They played out a goalless draw against Rotherham United in their last match and could have no real complaints about the result after failing to create any noteworthy chances to get on the scoresheet.

They sit 15th in the league table with 23 points from 19 games and will be looking to shake off their latest results and return to winning ways this weekend.

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 63 meetings between Coventry and Birmingham. The hosts have won 19 of those games while the visitors have won 24 times. There have been 20 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last six games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2020.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Only one of the Sky Blues' seven league defeats this season has come on home turf.

Only one of Birmingham's six league wins this season has come on the road.

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Prediction

Coventry's latest result ended a run of back-to-back victories and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just once at the Coventry Building Society Arena this season and will fancy their chances ahead of the weekend clash.

Birmingham are on a run of consecutive winless outings and have won just one of their last eight matches. They have lost their last seven games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Coventry City 1-0 Birmingham City

Coventry City vs Birmingham City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Coventry to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last eight matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)